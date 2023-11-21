Why is Boycott Puma trending? Rihanna's Fenty Collab faces fury of BDS Boycott list supporters 

Rihanna and Puma have been under fire on social media after the singer decided to collaborate with the brand. She started receiving massive backlash as soon as her brand, Fenty, posted a number of pictures of the singer posing with Puma shoes.

The campaign met with a lot of criticism on social media as many called for a boycott of the brand due to its sponsorship of the Israel Football Association. While the netizens were already infuriated with Puma and had been calling for a boycott for a long time, Rihanna’s new campaign with the brand has left her being criticized too.

Expand Tweet

Fenty released the campaign along with a statement that read:

"We took our OG Creeper from 2015 and made it bigger and badder. When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It's a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger."

While Rihanna has not openly addressed the issue of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas ever since the first attack on October 7, 2023, the singer is now being criticized on social media. Many commented on how Puma is on the BDS list, which is the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions list.

The BDS is a Palestine-led movement which promotes the boycott of brands which support Israel. Some of the brands on the list are Siemens, Google, Amazon, Disney, McDonald's, Papa John’s, Burger King and even Pizza Hut.

Expand Tweet

Social media users lash out at Rihanna as the singer’s brand collaborates with Puma which is on the BDS list

Social media users have been left infuriated ever since they saw the collaboration campaign between Puma and Rihanna, as many were reminded about Puma being on the BDS list for supporting Israel. Amid the Hamas-Israel conflict, social media users have been divided, and now the Palestine supporters are calling for a boycott of Rihanna’s brand too.

As a Twitter user, @RapAlert posted about the same on X (formerly Twitter), here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

Social media users lash out at the Fenty collaboration with the sports brand amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. (Image via @RapAlert/ Twitter)

At the moment, neither Rihanna nor Puma have commented on the fiasco with the campaign still continuing to receive negative comments.