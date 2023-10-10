Why is BTS V's Google Profile trending on X? ARMYs express frustration as Taehyung’s Spotify profile is linked to different artists on search engine

Recently, ARMYs noticed that BTS V's Google Profile has been improperly linked, especially with respect to his Spotify details, which misled netizens to the Spotify profile of different artists instead of showcasing solo works. Fans have been drawing attention to the issue by trending the same on X because this has the potential to make it difficult for new listeners to quickly access the artist's tracks.

Since the idol recently debuted as a solo artist with his first album, LayoVer, fans believe that this is a prime time in his career as a soloist. Given that many new fans are often gained by artists during album releases and promotions, the faulty link for V's Spotify profile can be an obstacle to the expansion of the artist's fandom.

ARMYs criticize Google for its faulty construction of BTS V's Spotify link which leads to different artists

The vocalist and recently debuted soloist of the seven-piece K-pop group, BTS V, rolled out his first solo album, LayoVer, on September 8, 2023. The album is enthusiastically received by ARMYs and netizens in general. It is heart-warmingly dedicated to the idol's relationship with his pet dog, Yeontan. Fans are not only pleased by the emotional value but also the unmatched vocals and musical use throughout all tracks on the album.

Following the album's release, the idol's previous unofficial solo works were also officially released on his Spotify profile, enlarging and showcasing the diversity of his discography. Given that he was a soloist and his album made several record-breaking achievements such as standing as the best-selling soloist of all time on Hanteo and LayoVer selling over two million copies, the artist's exposure was surely not limited to ARMYs alone.

With BTS V reeling in new fans and listeners with an established solo discography, fans find that it is essential for all portals of access to the idol's music to be in high maintenance and easily available.

However, they got upset by the lack of the same through the Google profile created for the idol. Given that each artist's Google profile leads netizens to their respective social media accounts and other platforms, it stands as one of the primary ways in which new listeners interact with the artists.

When fans noticed that BTS V's Google profile takes netizens to various other artists' Spotify profiles rather than his own, fans expressed frustration over the same and stressed the importance of the same. They've been mass tagging Google to garner their attention to the issue that can cause weighable backslash on the artist's listener crowd. Additionally, they've also been criticizing Google for its mistake given their credibility and reliability.

Fans continued to flood X with their consistent tagging of Google and demanded a fix to their issue as early as possible in order to avoid further damage to BTS V as a soloist. With their continuous efforts to change the misleading Spotify link for BTS' V, fans hope that the same gets implemented as soon as possible.