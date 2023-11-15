Why is a Cassowary considered menacing? Most Dangerous Bird in Australia pictured swimming on beach 

A video is doing rounds on the internet in which the most dangerous bird, Cassowary, was seen at Bingil Bay in northeastern Australia. This bird was spotted on October 31, 2023. The report by the Queensland Government stated that the wild creature rose from the water and shook itself off.

As the onlookers saw the deadly bird, they first thought it was a turtle or a shark. However, as it came close, the Bingil Bay Campground host Nikita McDowell alerted about the dangerous bird.

McDowell told Australian Broadcasting Corp,

"It just floated to shore until it reached the level where its feet could touch the ground."

She further mentioned in her statement,

"I knew it was exhausted. I knew it wasn't going to have the energy to attack me or anything. The advice I received from the local wildlife carers and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) was to monitor it and it would move on when it was ready. I went to make a coffee and when I returned, it was gone."

For those unaware, the most dangerous bird looks similar to an ostrich or an emu. It is also worth noting that this creature can grow as tall as a human. This creature is the third-tallest and second-heaviest living bird. It is slightly smaller than the ostrich.

The Guinness World Records has also named this bird the most dangerous bird globally. This bird scored this title after a shocking incident took place in 2019 in which this bird killed its owner.

Cassowary is considered the most dangerous bird because of a tragic incident that took place in 2019

In 2019, a shocking incident took place in Florida in which a 75-year-old man became a victim of an attack by the Cassowary. This shocking incident took place on April 12, 2019. At that time, the injuries that the 75-year-old man suffered turned out to be fatal, and due to that, the man died.

These birds are generally shy. However, when they feel threatened, they release their claws that have a length of up to 12 cm and attack by that, holding the danger of taking the life of a person.

The incident in 2019 was the first confirmed death by this dangerous bird's attack in 93 years. In April of 1926, a 16-year-old hunter named Philip McLean was killed by this bird.

These birds are generally found in Northern Australia, New Guinea, and nearby islands. This species has a striking appearance, a helmet-like casque on their heads and bright blue skin on their necks. The most dangerous bird belongs to a family of ratites.

It is also worth noting that this infamous bird mainly feeds on fruits, and their presence in the ecosystem helps with seed dispersal.