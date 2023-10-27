"Why is this so cute" Fans adore the interaction between TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino at the KBS Music Bank stage

On Friday, October 27, TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino threw their fans into a frenzy following their adorable interaction at the encore stage at KBS Music Bank. The weekly music broadcast gathered several K-pop groups that recently rolled out their comebacks, which also included TXT, who released their album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, and SEVENTEEN, who put forth their mini-album, Seventeenth Heaven.

At the end of the program, TXT grabbed their win for this week's Music Bank. As the other K-pop idols gathered at the stage were dispersing, TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino made eye contact. Yeonjun ran towards Dino for a hug and fans couldn't help but be absolutely swooned by the interaction.

Fans sob over the adorable interaction between TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino at the encore stage for KBS Music Bank

Music Bank is a weekly South Korean program that airs every Friday, and the broadcast gathers K-pop groups for them to perform their latest comeback title tracks. At the end of the weekly broadcast, the host counts down to the hottest and best-performing songs in terms of streams and other performing factors. This week's hottest track turned out to be TXT's Chasing That Feeling.

Apart from the show-stopping and exciting performances, the fans also look forward to the interaction between different K-pop groups. Akin to fans' expectations, TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino showcased the adorable friendship at the encore stage when TXT won the Music Bank Countdown.

As the other K-pop idols were slowly dispersing, TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino caught sight of each other, and Yeonjun waddled towards Dino pulling him into a warm hug. Even after the hug, when Yeonjun was moving back to the front of the stage, the two continued to maintain eye contact with each other and fans could feel that they shared a warm and beautiful friendship.

Following the interaction, fans have been flooding X and other social media platforms adoring and sobbing over their hug. During his appearance at the Bam's House, the idol was asked which other K-pop idols he often hung out with. To this, he answered that his go-to people to hang out with are Stray Kids' Changbin and SEVENTEEN's Dino, and this was the first time fans found out about the friendship.

While Yeonjun previously mentioned that he shared a close friendship with SEVENTEEN's Dino on GOT7 BamBam's talk show this was the first time fans got to witness their friendship.

In addition to their adorable hug, TXT's Yeonjun and SEVENTEEN's Dino also came together to film a dance challenge for TXT's recent title track, Chasing That Feeling, which they filmed alongside another SEVENTEEN member, Hoshi. Fans were over the moon with the abundant interactions between the two K-pop groups despite them coming from different generations.

While the interaction was something fans couldn't move on from, they also grandly celebrated TXT's win for Chasing That Feeling. Additionally, they were in love with the performances rolled about by both groups for their Music Bank stage.