Why was Doggface arrested? Viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok star arrested at his Idaho home

Popular social media star Doggface was recently arrested at his residence in Idaho. The charges against him include possession of pot and drug paraphernalia.

The TikTok star was driving in a red vehicle which was stopped by state troopers. Not only did they find that the vehicle's registration tag is no longer valid, but they also discovered evidence of marijuana inside the truck.

He eventually admitted to possessing weed. Officers also discovered three packets of THC gummies and a marijuana cleaning tool. Although he was sent to jail, he was released the same day on a $600 bond.

In an interview with TMZ, Doggface, also known as Nathan Apodaca, stated that while the cops were initially only going to write him a ticket for possessing pot, when they noticed he had a gun, they accused him of having a felony on his record, adding that he was not allowed to have a gun.

Apodaca further added that despite him categorically denying having a felony record, he was taken into police custody. It was only later that authorities disclosed that they took him in custody on charges of possessing weed.

Who is Doggface and why is he popular?

Doggface is known for his frequent appearances on social media. He has also gained recognition for being featured in the music video of a single by Klypso, titled Low Rider.

The song featured Snoop Dogg alongside George Lopez, Cheech and Chong, Princess Love, and Dr. Miami. It was shot in four days and most of the filming was done at Snoop Dogg's residence.

The song became a big hit on online platforms. The profits were equally divided among everyone with Snoop Dogg, getting around $100,000.

Doggface has had a successful career

Nathan is popular for his videos on social media platforms (Image via doggface208/Instagram)

Born on October 24, 1982, Nathan Apodaca was raised in the USA and joined a potato processing plant, Circle Valley Produce, in 2000. He worked at the place for 13 years and although he later joined the fire department, he went back to his original job following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He became a social media star after sharing a video where he was seen dancing to the single Get Up. The video was posted in 2019 and contributed a lot to the increase in followers for his social media accounts.

Back in September 2020, while being stranded on his way to work one day, he made another video where he performed the single, Dreams. It received around 10,000 views in an hour. He then started a franchise of sweatshirts and T-shirts, which are currently available at a web store, Doggface Merch.

Another one of his popular videos features him skateboarding on a highway with a juice bottle, while wearing a black face mask. He also recently appeared on the popular FX series, Reservation Dogs.

He has two daughters – Angelia and Makyla. However, the identity of their mother is a mystery.

