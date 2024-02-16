"Why fix if ain't broken?": Netizens react to Harry and Meghan's rep saying Sussexes "will not be broken" after name change scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a strong statement in response to a Telegraph article by royal editor Hannah Furness, claiming that their trip to Canada for the Invictus Games is "make or break" if they want to "salvage a relationship" with the royal family. On February 15, a representative for the royal couple said to the Mirror:

"We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken."

The statement released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made rounds on social media. Netizens were surprised at the directness of the remarks, with people wondering why the couple kept rebranding if they weren't broken. One user tweeted:

"Why fix if ain't broken?"

Netizens react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "will not be broken" statement

Harry and Markle are in the middle of the three-day Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year To Go celebrations in Canada. This, coupled with the criticism for their new website Sussex.com, launched earlier this week, put them under the spotlight for the past week.

So it stands to reason the couple chose this crucial time to respond to the sea of negativity coming their way. But their statement has only seemed to draw more critics their way, with Harry and Markle now being accused of carrying "a lack of self awareness, a sense of entitlement & a victimhood mindset" on social media. Here are some of the reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Sussexes must "keep schtum" during the Invictus Games, says royal editor

Hannah Furness, whose article created the furore that incited this statement from the Sussexes, wrote that the royal couple must "keep schtum" and "focus solely on Invictus" if they want to salvage a relationship with the royal family. According to her article in The Telegraph, she also claimed that the couple had three days "to prove they can behave" and maintain discretion.

On Thursday, Harry and Markle were pictured walking down the skeleton bobsledding track in Whistler, Canada, where the Prince gave the sport a go, with his wife cheering him on from the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

It has been an eventful few weeks for the royal couple, between King Charles' cancer diagnosis and the new Sussex.com website launch. Prince Harry flew to the UK to meet his father on February 6, following the latter's cancer diagnosis.

The new website that replaced Archewell came under fire for its appropriation of the title "Sussex" after Queen Elizabeth reportedly banned Harry and Markle from using their previous branding "Sussex Royal" when they exited the royal family.

Expand Tweet

According to the Mirror, it was also recently revealed that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, now go by Sussex instead of Mountbatten-Windsor, a change they have embraced since the King's Coronation in May 2023.

In other news, February 16 will mark the final day of the Invictus Games celebrations, heralding the sporting event scheduled to take place in February 2025. This edition of the games will feature winter sports for the first time since its inception by Prince Harry in 2014.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE