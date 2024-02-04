Why is Hearty Acquisitions Inc. recalling its tomato soup? Reason, affected lot, and other details explored

Hearty Acquisitions Inc. has recently initiated a recall of its Tomato Basil With Rice soup due an undeclared potential allergen, soy. The company issued an allergy alert, urging consumers with soy allergies to exercise caution as consuming the product may pose a risk of severe or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The recall was prompted after the company became aware of a labeling error, where the Butternut Squash Bisque product was inaccurately labeled as Tomato Basil With Rice.

After the recall decision, Hearty Acquisitions assured the public that only a minimal amount of mislabeled products had been distributed

Fortunately, a distributor swiftly identified the issue, and the company took immediate action on the recall. Later, they notified vendors. Hearty Acquisitions assured the public that only a minimal amount of the mislabeled product had been distributed, confined to four local stores in New York City.

Soy allergies, especially prevalent among infants and children, can manifest symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, swelling, and hives. In severe cases, anaphylaxis may occur, leading to a potentially life-threatening situation where the body goes into shock.

The affected product is Hearty Acquisitions' 16 oz containers of Tomato Basil With Rice, with an expiration date of March 22. The mislabeled product was distributed to Food Garden Market, Windsor Market, Lincoln Market, and Food Universe in New York.

Consumers are advised to check for the following details on the 16-ounce, clear plastic package: 'Tomato Basil With Rice 3/22/2024' labeled with lot #03222024 on the top side lid, an expiration date of 03/22/2024, and UPC 635508547872. If in possession of the recalled product, individuals are urged to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hearty Acquisitions conducted an emergency meeting and training with the Quality Control and Boxing teams

Hearty Acquisitions emphasized its commitment to preventing such incidents in the future by conducting an emergency meeting and training with the Quality Control and Boxing teams. The company is implementing a third verification step in the boxing process to ensure accurate labeling and prevent such errors from occurring again.

Recalls in the food industry serve to protect consumers from potential harm, whether due to mislabeling, undisclosed allergens, or the presence of harmful bacteria. Hearty Acquisitions assured the public that they are actively addressing the issue and working to reinforce quality control measures.

Hearty Acquisitions said that to stay informed about the latest developments and seek a refund or clarification, and consumers can contact at 1-718-640-1854. As of now, no illnesses related to the consumption of the mislabeled product have been reported. The company remains in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure corrective actions are taken and the problem is rectified before resuming distribution.