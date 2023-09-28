Why is HYBE CORRUPT trending again? Fans outraged for receiving wrong contents of BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing single CDs following delayed shipment

BTS fans recently caught themselves in a controversy due to a negligent mistake by BTS' management company, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation). This blunder frustrated fans, especially considering the company's stature in the music industry.

The issue began when fans who had ordered BTS' V's Layover physical albums received an unexpected and upsetting surprise. Instead of receiving the Layover album they had eagerly anticipated for over a month, many fans found that their orders had been replaced with Jungkook's Seven CDs.

This mix-up infuriated fans, who were already disappointed due to shipping delays. The mix-up was so egregious that fans took to Twitter, using the hashtag "HYBE CORRUPT," to demand an explanation from the organization.

"Enough is enough" Fans enraged by BTS' company HYBE due to their inconsiderate negligence

One of the prominent factors that added to fans' frustration was the perception that HYBE labels or BigHit Entertainment had not invested significantly in promoting V's Layover album. Unlike previous album releases, Taehyung took on much of the promotional work, appearing on music shows and participating in various events to engage with fans directly.

While it's unclear whether this decision was V's or the company's, fans expected a higher level of examination and responsibility given HYBE's status as a major entertainment corporation.

Fans had eagerly anticipated the arrival of their physical Layover albums almost a month after its official release, believing they would finally get to hold V's latest work. However, what they received left them disheartened and outraged. Many fans received Jungkook's Seven CDs instead of the promised Layover albums.

This mistake, coming from an official source like HYBE or BigHit, shocked fans, who began to wonder if the profits from V's album were unintentionally being directed to Jungkook's albums due to this error.

What exacerbated the situation was that HYBE allegedly failed to perform basic quality control checks on the packages they sent out. This error fueled the claims of a biased approach towards the BTS members since one member's album was carelessly replaced with another's.

Some fans even speculated that the company might be unhappy with V's decision to take more control over his solo work. Despite being under HYBE's umbrella, V appeared to be making independent decisions about his career ever since BTS took a hiatus from group activities. This move could have ruffled some feathers within the company.

Fans also noticed no "This Is V" playlist on Spotify, unlike playlists dedicated to other BTS members, which proved to be another massive letdown.

Fans were furious with all the mistakes that HYBE made regarding the albums' promotion, distribution, shipping, misplacement, and improper protection of their artists' interests. They started trending hashtags like "HYBE CORRUPT, GEFFEN RECORDS CORRUPT, BIGHIT CORRUPT, and BILLBOARD CORRUPT."

The incident with the Layover albums was the latest in a series of complaints against HYBE in recent months. Some fans had been increasingly frustrated with what they saw as a pattern of mismanagement.

In a similar incident a couple of months ago, HYBE had mistakenly tagged BTS on Jungkook's solo song Seven on Spotify, which confused fans. Another significant issue arose when Taehyung's song Slow Dancing was inexplicably removed from the entire Billboard chart. Given its popularity, mainly as it was associated with a BTS member, fans expected it to remain in the top 10, as it had broken many records.

To some fans, these incidents are examples of HYBE's alleged inability to protect V's interests even when he achieved remarkable success.

Given HYBE's position as one of the world's largest entertainment companies and its status as their flagship group, fans argue that they expected higher professionalism. They believe that HYBE should pay meticulous attention to each member's career for BTS and all groups under their banner.