 "Why am I so annoyed": Lee Young-ji shows dissatisfaction with Twitter's new policy regarding blue tick

On June 5, 2023, South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji took to her Twitter account to express her dissatisfaction with the removal of her Blue Tick verification. She mentioned that although her account may appear to be impersonated, it is her official account, and Twitter should not have taken it away after initially granting it to her.

이영지 @dokgodieinsaeng 아니 아무리 내가 누가봐도 사칭계정같은 인장을 가지고 있다고 해도

공식계정인데 파란딱지 뺏어가면 안 되지

애초부터 주질 말던가 줬다뺐는게 어딨습니까



Unaware of Twitter's new policy regarding Blue Tick verification, she continued to express her thoughts, suggesting that Twitter should have allowed her to undergo a bot test where users select traffic lights or other amenities to prove their humanity.

Fans witnessed Lee Young-ji's amusing remarks about the Blue Tick situation and provided explanations about the new policy in the comment section.

After understanding that she needed to purchase the Blue Tick, she informed her fans that she had bought it but still felt annoyed. She wrote,

"So I bought it as instructed, but why do I feel so annoyed?"

이영지 @dokgodieinsaeng 사래서 사긴 샀는데 왜케 짜증나지???



돈 줬는데 혜택이

트윗 텍스트를 굵게 또는 기울임꼴로 표시할 수 있는 것 정도인 거 왜케 열받지???



냅다 돈 주고 사버렸는데

사자마자 바로 안 주고 승인을 거친 뒤에 준다는 것까지



Lee Young-ji's humorous reaction after purchasing the Blue Tick from Twitter

이영지 @dokgodieinsaeng 일론머스크 언팔했어요 일론머스크 언팔했어요

Previously, Twitter used the blue checkmark to indicate verified accounts of public figures and celebrities. However, when Elon Musk acquired Twitter, the rules changed, and the Blue Tick became accessible through a paid Twitter subscription.

Upon purchasing the Blue Tick from Twitter, the South Korean rapper felt more annoyed than satisfied. She expressed frustration because, even though she paid for it, the only benefits she received were the ability to display tweets in bold or italic format.

She was also outraged that the service was not provided to her immediately after the purchase and that she had to wait for approval. The young rapper mentioned that the feature was briefly granted to her and then taken away, followed by a notification saying it looked good on her.

Amidst all the chaos, she couldn't help but unfollow Elon Musk, whom she held responsible for her social media troubles. Fans found the situation amusing, and currently, the South Korean rapper's account remains unverified.

In other news, Lee Young-ji recently made a generous contribution of 10 million KRW (approximately $7,650 USD) to children who are terminally ill or at risk of starvation.

Lee Young-ji gained recognition in 2021 by winning the Brand Customer Loyalty Award in the Hot Icon category. Although she was nominated for the KBS Entertainment Award in 2020, she did not emerge as the winner.

Lee Young-ji made her debut in 2019

Lee Young-ji, a South Korean rapper, made her debut under Mainstream on November 2, 2019, with the release of the single Dark Room. She has also appeared in the comedy-horror drama Zombie Detective. Additionally, she achieved victory in both High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11.

On August 11, 2022, Lee generously donated 10 million KRW to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to provide assistance to those affected by the 2022 floods in South Korea.

After participating in HSR3, she joined Mainstream as a signed artist. In 2019, she collaborated with fellow rappers Nafla, Loopy, and Puma to release the single I'm the One.

Lee Young-ji is gaining popularity through her participation as a cast member on the television program Earth Arcade.

