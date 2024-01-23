Why is In-N-Out Burger in Oakland closing? Company announces closure due to unsafe environment

The In-N-Out Burger in Oakland is about to close down in a few weeks over crime and safety concerns for its customers and employees, the company's Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, said in a statement on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The fast food joint has been in the California city for 18 years, and it is the only location in Oakland for the same. Despite several measures taken to make the restaurants safer for patrons, In-N-Out has ultimately decided to shut the food place down, as per CBS.

According to Warnick, the crimes regularly reported around the area are car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.

In-N-Out to close only the Oakland store due to out-of-control crime

Expand Tweet

The In-N-Out chain said Sunday it will close its only Oakland restaurant in March over crime and safety concerns for its customers and employees. The location is at 8300 Oakport St., near the Oakland International Airport. Many businesses have shut down in the last year, citing crime as the driving factor, as per CBS.

In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick made the announcement over the weekend. He said,

"Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment."

Expand Tweet

There are warning signs in front of the restaurant and throughout the lot, as per CBS News.

A customer, Jan Bundy, spoke to CBS News about the crime in the area after the food chain announced its closure. A lifelong East Oakland resident who used to come to the In-N-Out restaurant at least twice a week, he is aware of the car break-ins in the parking lot and had his own car broken into. He recalled the incident, saying,

"They have weapons, so you don't want to run up and be no hero. They were trying to steal my vehicle, but I had a kill switch on. So they couldn't get my vehicle, but they took all my belongings out."

Expand Tweet

The Oakland police released crime statistics at the start of the new year, which showed robberies increased by 38% from 2022 to 2023, as per ABC 7 Bay Area. Burglaries spiked 23% year-to-year, and motor vehicle theft increased 44%, the data showed. Warnick added,

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families."

The staff at Oakland’s In-N-Out can either transfer to another one of the company’s fast-food restaurants or accept a severance package. The last day of operation for the food chain location is Sunday, March 24, 2024, as per The New York Post.