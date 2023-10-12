Ira Latham, an Arizona father of four kids studying at Higley Unified School District, stripped down to a crop top during a school board meeting to protest over the dress code policy for students. As per 12 News, the father went to the podium and took off his clothing, revealing a black crop top and shorts underneath. He then stated:

“Under the proposed policy, this would be appropriate in a classroom. As a dad, that’s very concerned about my children as well as everyone else’s kids in the district, I wanted to make a clear argument.”

Ira Latham was protesting against the updated dress code policy, which stated that students could wear anything that does not expose their underwear. This is in contrast to the previous policy, which stated that students should not wear anything that exposes their chest, abdomen or even midriff.

Talking about the same, Ira Latham remarked:

“Before they had some guidance, but now they have no guidance. It’s just ‘kids cover your underwear.'”

While the old policy had been around since 2001, the Higley Unified School District started having talks to update the dress policy in May this year.

Latham, father of four, strips down at a school board meeting to protest about the new dress code policy. (Image via Twitter)

Details about the new policy revealed as Ira Latham protests against it by stripping

Clothing has been a controversial topic in Arizona ever since the board decided to upgrade the policy after more than 20 years, when several board members stated that schools should now have a relaxed policy, permitting tank tops, crop tops, and more.

The new policy states:

"Clothing must cover all private body parts and/or undergarments and must not be see-through. Undergarment waistbands and/or straps that are incidentally visible under clothing are permitted. However, undergarments may not be worn as clothing."

The board members advocating the change recommended the same as many felt that these are just kids, and are not at a job, and hence, they should be given the freedom to dress however they wish to.

However, other parents like Ira Latham who disapproved of the change felt that schools prepare kids for their career ahead, and therefore stated how crucial it was to set the “right expectations.” Ira Latham pointed out:

“The dress code that they wanted to get to is just basically a dress code for a public pool. Make sure that kids cover their underwear and that’s about it. It’s going to get harder for the teachers to deal with this new policy. It’s going to be distracting in the classroom and it’s gonna have some parents that want to pull their kids out of the district.”

After Latham stripped down to a crop top to showcase his dissent against the new policy, it was time for the board members to cast their votes. 3 board members, Tiffany Shultz, Kristina Reese and Amanda Wade voted in favour of the new policy, whereas, the other two, Michelle Anderson and Anna Van Hoek sided with Ira and felt that the new policy was not right.

At the moment, Higley Unified School District has not spoken up on the matter.