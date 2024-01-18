Why is Jack Touzet trending? Xandra Pohl breakup drama and homeless man murder claim explored

Jack Touzet, popularly known on TikTok for being the influencer and DJ Xandra Pohl’s boyfriend is facing some undisclosed accusations. Talks about an alleged encounter with a homeless man surfaced on Reddit a few days back.

In the middle of this, Xandra Pohl’s TikTok post from January 16, declaring her breakup with Jack further fueled some speculations and led to him trending on TikTok. Jack, 22, is the son of billionaire businessman Rudy Touzet Sr. He is the CEO of Banyan Street Capital. Following in his father’s footsteps, Jack also pursued business studies at the University of Miami Herbert School and is currently working as an associate at Rudy’s firm.

Xandra, who dated Jack Touzet for about three years, revealed in her TikTok video that the two had called it quits a month ago. However, she shared she was not ready to talk about it on the platform until she could fully process her emotions. Xandra said a part of being an adult was figuring out what is healthy for one and when it is time to move on.

The 23-year-old content creator did not provide the exact reason behind their breakup. She appeared visibly heartbroken, as she tearfully shared she had not been single for more than a month since she started dating at the age of 15.

Speculations against Jack Touzet explored amid breakup with Xandra Pohl

In the Reddit post, journalist Noah Goldberg said:

"I am a reporter with the Los Angeles Times looking into the allegations that have been raised about Jack Touzet and an encounter he had with a homeless man."

Further details about the nature of the allegations against Jack were not revealed. Noah shared he was hoping to speak with anyone with first-hand knowledge of what transpired between Jack and the homeless man. People who have direct evidence of the occurrence are also encouraged to reach out to Noah, who promised to keep the sources confidential.

In another recent TikTok video by @l1vr0se, the user referred to Noah's post and said on Xandra's TikTok profile, people have commented about Jack 'unaliving' a homeless man.

The user @l1vr0se noted it is wrong to make false accusations based on rumors on TikTok and that she hopes Jack's family clears it up. Another TikTok user @livinwithnic posted a reaction video on Xandra and Jack's breakup. in the comments, one person wrote they heard Jack hit a homeless man with his truck while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

TikTok users discuss the rumor about Jack Touzet. (Image via TikTok/@livinwithnic)

Many followers of Xandra, who knew Jack Touzet from her "Get Ready With Me" and other videos said they speculated about the breakup for a while. Since last month, they noticed Jack's absence from Xandra's feed and a lack of content on her profile in general, which led to their assumption about the split.

Intricate details into the murder allegations against Jack Touzet remain unavailable at the time of writing this article.