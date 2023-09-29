Why is Liver King wearing an eye patch? Influencer provides update amid fears of losing vision

Influencer Liver King was recently injured in his eye. He revealed that his doctors were concerned that he might lose his eye, following which he requested that his fans pray for him. He has been trending for some time after his fans spotted him wearing a black eye patch on his Instagram posts and TikTok videos.

His eye injury is the reason he is wearing an eye patch. However, there are no details available on what exactly led to the injury, and King has yet to address the same officially.

Liver King addresses his eye injury through an Instagram post

Liver King posted a video on September 28, 2023, where he spoke about his eye injury. He wrote in the caption that he has learned a few lessons from his injury and that everything happens for a reason. He continued:

"This is another opportunity for Liver King to overcome mental and physical obstacles… to honor the fighting spirit of our ancestors… and to become the highest version of myself."

He wrote that he would do everything to ensure that he does not lose his eye. He said in the video that according to the doctors, he would lose an eye and asked everyone to send him blessings and love in any way possible. He added:

"All I know is this: Whatever the outcome, the good and bad, it's all good. Life is what we make of it, it's this grand adventure, so fill it with love, fill it with life, fill it with your tribe, and you'll always know how to unite and fight to light it the f*ck up."

The comments section of the post was flooded with comments, where people asked him the reason behind wearing a black eye patch. There were others who sent their best wishes to him.

Liver King started taking steroids earlier this month

In a video he shared on Instagram earlier this month, Liver King revealed that he discontinued steroids for some time and lost around 20 pounds. He said:

"Anybody who interacts with me in real life will tell you, I look leaner. For anybody who doesn't believe me, all they have to look at my social media photos."

He revealed that he has started taking supplements and a lot of testosterone. The video received decent feedback from his followers, and they praised him for what he was doing.

A follower of the influencer sued him for $25 million at the beginning of this year. The fan filed a lawsuit after discovering that the influencer spent around $12,000 on steroids instead of using his Ancestral Supplements products for his physical appearance. King had previously claimed that he didn’t use steroids.