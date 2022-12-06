"You are the problem": Liver King apology video roasted by PewDiePie following steroid scandal 

TikTok influencer Brian Johnson aka the Liver King, who promoted eating raw meat, recently admitted to taking steroids to achieve his muscular and ripped physique in a video posted on Friday, December 2, 2022.

45-year-old Johnson rose to fame last year when he began posting shirtless fitness videos and promoting what he called "ancestral living," which included eating a caveman-style diet of raw meat and extreme workouts.

After another fitness personality, Derek, exposed the Liver King, the latter posted a video apologizing for lying about taking steroids and taking 0.8 milliliters of testosterone every week. It was revealed that Brian allegedly spends around $12,000 every month on hormones.

Following the apology, Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, hilariously criticized his apology, stating that it is spreading a "bad message."

"Donate all your money then": PewDiePie calls out the Liver King for his misleading apology

Apart from promoting his ancestral living and an all-natural lifestyle, the fitness influencer also has his own online store that sells fitness supplements. After repeatedly denying taking steroids in interviews, stating he "stays away from the stuff," and profiting from selling his line of fitness supplements, Brian confessed to taking drugs and testosterone.

PewDiePie called out the Liver King's half-hearted apology when he started his video by saying he was sorry and ashamed but followed it up with how rich he was. The Swedish YouTuber mocked his apology by explaining how he (Brian) is essentially stating,

"I used to be rich and now I am even richer thanks to misleading my fans into buying my supplements."

Mikhaila Peterson @MikhailaFuller Liver King’s steroid use is out. Super unimpressed for making the carnivore diet look even weirder than it already is. Some of us are actually stuck on it for serious health reasons. Nobody needs to eat testicles. Liver King’s steroid use is out. Super unimpressed for making the carnivore diet look even weirder than it already is. Some of us are actually stuck on it for serious health reasons. Nobody needs to eat testicles. https://t.co/cyrk5WJOsB

In the reaction video, when Brian explained that the motivation behind his Liver King persona was to prevent people from killing or attempting to kill themselves due to self-esteem and other issues, PewDiePie called him out for not having a clear message. He was unimpressed with the "noble cause" route the apology took.

PewDiePie explained that recently, it has become common for people to take supplements and steroids to meet the body standards set up in the media. He pointed out that it is a trend for people to not reveal that they take such drugs and rather sell a different story, like workout routines, diets or supplements on social media as their "brand." He called this a part of the problem, not the solution, as the Liver King claimed.

At one point, Brian said that he made it "his job" to "model, teach, and preach a simple solution" to "young men who are hurting the most, feeling lost, weak and submissive." PewDiePie immediately dismissed this, stating,

"Donate all your money then."

PewDiePie pointed out Brian's concern that people would negate his 35 years of hard work at the gym by revealing his steroid use was baseless, as people have revealed in the past without facing any backlash. The YouTuber severely criticized Brian for stating that he takes drugs due to his low self-esteem issues and for spreading the wrong message about body dysphoria.

What did the Liver King apology video say?

Liver King (Image via Instagram/@liverking)

Brian started the video by saying that he wanted to apologize and that he was embarrassed. He expressed that he found exposure to the public eye "tricky to navigate" as he was rich before going viral on social media, but now he is no longer anonymous.

Talking about his drug confession, he stated,

"Yes, I've done steroids, yes I am on steroids, monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician."

He explained that the motivation behind his Liver King persona was to prevent people from killing or attempting to kill themselves over depression, autoimmune disorders, anxiety, infertility, low ambition, and body image issues.

He mentioned that "young men are hurting the most, feeling lost, weak and submissive." For this reason, he preached "ancestral living" to express one's "highest and most dominant form."

The social media influencer promoted "nine ancestral tenants": sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond. Upon garnering a social media presence, he started his online business, Ancestral Supplements, which sells capsules containing beef organs, fish eggs, bone marrow, and other animal products that he considers essential to the success of his body physique.

In his apology video, he insisted that his steroid use had nothing to do with his ancestral lifestyle message. He revealed that his business was already doing well before becoming a public figure.

Brian also mentioned that he did not want to send the "wrong message to 15-year-old boys" and pointed out the benefits of taking an extra dosage of testosterone.

He also revealed that he has self-esteem issues that drive his need to "work himself to death in the gym." But with age, it is getting harder to maintain his gym routine, and he needs outside (artificial) help to sustain his physique.

Poll : 0 votes