Why was Metallica Arizona show postponed? Reschedules, refunds, and all you need to know as band issues apology statement 

Metallica were scheduled to perform at the State Farm Arena in Glendale Arizona on Monday, September 4, 2023, as part of their M72 tour. However, the concert has now been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the same venue after James Hetflied, the band's lead vocalist, tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the postponement of the concert via a post on their official Instagram page on September 3, 2023, showing a picture of the positive test and stating:

"We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday."

The band has also informed concert-goers about the rescheduled date and refund process.

More about Metallica Arizona concert postponement, including refunds

Tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled date. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled concert and whose ticket codes match NQ4 will be able to access refunds till September 7, 2023. Refund requests must be sent at Arizona SeatGeek email ( [email protected]).

Meanwhile, Metallica's lead vocalist James Hetfield was apparently suffering from vocal issues from the beginning of this month. The issues, which can now be confirmed to be a consequence of his Covid-19 infection, led to the band playing a shorter set list at their performance at the State Farm Stadium in Pheonix, Arizona.

During the performance, it was also noted that the singer was allowing the crowd to support his vocals more often. Among the excluded tracks was the originally scheduled finale of the night, Master of Puppets, which is noted for its vocal complexities.

The rescheduling of the concert to September 9, 2023, does not appear to affect the rest of the schedule of Metallica's tour. The tour will continue on till September 29, 2023, and wrap up with a show at the For Solo in Mexico City, Mexico.

In brief, about Metallica and their music career

The band achieved their first major breakthrough with their fifth studio album, Metallica, which was released on August 12, 1991. The album remains their biggest success ever, with multi-diamond certifications worldwide.

The band's next major success occured with their seventh studio album, Reload, which was released on November 18, 1997. The album was a chart topper on several major album charts and has been acknowledged for advancing the band's legacy as one of the most successful metal acts in the world.

The last major album in Metallica's legacy was their ninth studio album, Death Magnetic, which was released on September 12, 2008. The album was a major chart topper and has several multi-platinum certifications. The album is also noted for completing the band's metal ballad, Unforgiven.