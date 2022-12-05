Why did MrBeast not attend Streamys? Rumors of Dream in Antarctica trends online as former teases video in continent

The Streamy Awards took place over the weekend, but the world's most followed YouTuber MrBeast did not attend the event despite winning Creator of the Year.

Streamys is the biggest event for content creators as they celebrate the best online creators and streamers. The 12th installment of the event took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

While Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his YouTube name, MrBeast did not attend this year's event, he subtly hinted at the reason by tweeting about his whereabouts. He asked his 16.3 million followers what he missed while he was away.

MrBeast @MrBeast I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss? I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?

MrBeast hints at creating content in Antarctica, rumors about collaboration with Dream abound

The YouTuber revealed that he was in Antarctica creating some content for his social media channels. Eric 'Airrack' Decker called the YouTuber to congratulate him on winning Creator of the Year at the Streamys and he said:

“Sorry I couldn’t make it, I literally just got back from Antarctica like five seconds ago. I just got off a plane. I was filming a video in Antarctica.”

Donaldson is the fourth most followed entity on YouTube and has the most followers as an individual (image via YouTube)

Dream, one of the most popular Minecraft streamers on Twitch, is rumored to be in Antarctica at the same time as his counterpart MrBeast. The origins of the rumor are unknown, but it has been common knowledge that the two have been eager to collaborate on videos.

Tweets about Dream, whose real name is Clay, being on the icy continent are circling the internet, although he has not corroborated that information. A cryptic tweet by the streamer sounded eerily similar to Beast's Tweet, so fans have taken it as a hint by the duo.

Dream revealed his face earlier this year after staying behind a mask for most of his carer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dream tweeted about falling sick on a continent whose weather is below 60° with no internet. It was this information that drove fans to think that he was in Antarctica, perhaps filming a video with the YouTube legend.

kim @talesofkinokox dream pretending he didn’t chew the ice in antarctica dream pretending he didn’t chew the ice in antarctica https://t.co/81pLHgEULO

sophie ᵕ̈ @lippustikku @weirdkidlester karl and dream both said they’d be ia at the end of november and mr beast had said he was planning a 100 hours in antarctica challenge at the end of nov And chile is a layover for antarctica so ig everyone just connected the dots and assumed that @weirdkidlester karl and dream both said they’d be ia at the end of november and mr beast had said he was planning a 100 hours in antarctica challenge at the end of nov And chile is a layover for antarctica so ig everyone just connected the dots and assumed that

wazon_lover! @wazon_lover now that the dteam is back from antarctica, I NEED CONTENT PLEASE I AM BEGGING FOR SOMETHING!! even just a dream snapchat photo now that the dteam is back from antarctica, I NEED CONTENT PLEASE I AM BEGGING FOR SOMETHING!! even just a dream snapchat photo

moon ⤮ @tddypang is dream in antarctica or something is dream in antarctica or something

eli 🦋 @coffeecatt__ so we don’t like mr beat cause he kidnapped dream team n brought them to antarctica. i think i get it now so we don’t like mr beat cause he kidnapped dream team n brought them to antarctica. i think i get it now

♮ @thats_me__haha mr beast, the dream team and whoever else went with them just casually coming back from a weeks long antarctica trip like it’s nothing. we love to see it mr beast, the dream team and whoever else went with them just casually coming back from a weeks long antarctica trip like it’s nothing. we love to see it

MrBeast has previously hinted at wanting to collaborate with Dream

Following Dream's iconic face reveal, Donaldson has mentioned that he would like to band together with Dream and create content that isn't restricted to Minecraft. Jimmy Donaldson and Clay have been friends for many years and when Clay revealed his face to his followers, Donaldson commented in the video saying:

“Now that you got that out of the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!!”

MrBeast usually has many random people competing in his videos for money, but he has also had popular personalities participating in other videos. Logan Paul and Bella Poarch are examples of personalities that have been invited to participate in such challenges. Fans are eagerly awaiting his new video, hoping to see Dream in it.

Poll : 0 votes