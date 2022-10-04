Why did Natalie Morales leave NBC? Award-winning journalist joins CBS News

After leaving NBC, American journalist Natalie Morales will now be joining CBS News as a correspondent on their shows CBS Mornings and 48 Hours.

The news surfaced online on October 3 after the co-president of CBS news, Neeraj Khemlani, issued an official statement welcoming the 50-year-old personality.

The statement read:

“Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News. She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for '48 Hours’, ‘CBS Mornings,’ ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace.”

The former NBC anchor will begin working for CBS News on November 1 after serving a 22-year tenure with the former station.

Natalie Morales departed from NBC a year ago to co-host talk show, The Talk, alongside Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Amanda Kloots.

During her 22-year career with NBC News, Morales worked as an anchor and correspondent for Dateline, Today, Access Hollywood, and MSNBC.

Natalie Morales wants to spend time with her family

While talking to People Magazine in an interview published on October 3, Natalie Morales revealed that one of the perks of her new job is that she will get to spend more time with her family members.

She said:

"I never have to get up at 3 a.m. in the morning. If I have to get up at 3 a.m., it's just to go to the bathroom. It's so nice. I get to go back to bed and sleep for another three, four hours. That's, I think, the best part of this whole thing is. Honestly, having time with my family more too because I don't travel as much as I used to. I'm able to be home."

She also spoke about her two kids and her priorities at this time in her life.

She mentioned:

"My kids are teenagers and going through lots of things that teenagers do, so being able to be there to make sure my youngest does his homework, and being able to help guide my oldest son into college, all of that has been key. I'm lucky that I've been able to do that for the last year and a half, two years."

Natalie Morales is currently residing in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Joe Rhodes, and sons Joseph Stockton Rhodes and Luke Hudson Rhodes.

Morales began her career as an anchor and correspondent at Connecticut's WVIT, before moving on to MSNBC. She then had a career jump after bagging jobs at Dateline and Today.

In 2006, Natalie Morales joined Today as a national correspondent for all of NBC's news platforms and MSNBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far