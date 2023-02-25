Why was Nathan Griffith arrested? Domestic battery allegations against Teen Mom star explored

Nathan Griffith, who is known for his appearance on Teen Mom, was recently arrested at his residence in Delray Beach, Florida, on charges of domestic battery. He was taken to the Palm Beach County jail and is being held without bond. Griffith has been accused of choking a woman.

He reportedly spoke to his brother-in-law, William, about what he did over the phone. While speaking to the police officers, William said that he texted Griffith's girlfriend, who revealed that she was not fine. However, William had told 911 that he had lost his phone.

When the police officers tried to arrest Nathan, he claimed that he was innocent and that William was lying as he was on drugs.

There were some scratch marks on Nathan's body and he claimed that it was a result of being intimate with his girlfriend. Griffith's girlfriend, who had injury marks on her neck, told the cops that he was being physically aggressive towards her.

Stalking and other accusations against Nathan Griffith

In 2020, Nathan Griffith was charged with stalking and threatening an unidentified woman. The woman also appealed for a restraining order against him for a year and claimed that she was introduced to Griffith in 2018.

The duo continued to meet for some time but matters took a turn for the worse when Griffith started to turn up at her house uninvited and in a drunken state.

The court documents stated that he refused to leave on most occasions and that he sent her unwanted messages on social media.

In April 2020, Griffith entered the woman's house despite being warned not to come. Although she complained to the cops about the same, they said that there had been no crime committed by Nathan and asked her to file a restraining order.

Before that, Nathan Griffith was also arrested in 2015 on charges of domestic violence and in 2018 for hitting fixtures on a freeway. He was discovered driving with a suspended license in 2014 and twice in 2013 and 2019 for driving under the influence.

Who is Nathan Griffith?

Nathan Griffith gained recognition for his appearance on the fifth season of Teen Mom 2.

He is the father of two kids, Emery Griffith and Kaiser Griffith, who were born as a result of his past relationships.

Nathan Griffith is known for his appearance on Teen Mom 2 (Image via TheAshleysRR/Twitter)

He exchanged vows with May Oyola in a private ceremony in April last year. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Griffith said that he and May could not tie the knot for a long time as there were some problems along the way. He added:

"We finally got married on the rooftop of a hotel in April and we had somebody who could notarize the wedding ceremony with us. We exchanged vows and then we took pictures together over the city."

Nathan said that he was not ready to get into a relationship but things changed when he met Oyola.

