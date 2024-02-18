Why was Oneya Johnson Arrested? Details explored as TikTok's 'Angry Reactions' star gets taken into custody in Burbank

Oneya Johnson, a 25-year-old TikTok content creator, was arrested for alleged domestic violence last week on Monday, February 12. The Burbank Police Department in California reported that the influencer got engaged in a verbal argument with a woman, which eventually turned physical.

Johnson, a Chicago native is popular on TikTok for his reaction videos. Many online creators nowadays base their content on reacting to viral videos. While some react by passing a verbal commentary, others couple it with dramatic expressions. A few creators don’t react verbally, but rather express their reactions through their demeanor.

This 25-year-old TikTok star went for a unique pattern for his videos where he watches the videos with a visibly angry face, and delivers her statements in an equally enraged intonation. However, Oneya only means for it to be satire and he does not actually feel angry at the clips.

Oneya Johnson has over 27 million followers on TikTok and 2 million followers on Instagram. He began posting his ‘Angry Reactions’ videos on TikTok in 2020. One of the videos he posted, went viral that year, leading him to gain nearly one million followers on the short video platform within 24 hours.

Oneya Johnson was released on bail after getting arrested on domestic violence charge

The alleged altercation between Oneya Johnson and the woman took place in a hotel. Burbank police did not disclose the woman's identity, nor the extent of her relationship with Johnson. It is also unclear exactly what had transpired between the two. However, as per sources, it was trouble enough to lead to Johnson's arrest.

The woman did not reportedly need any medical attention. The social media influencer was booked into jail on a domestic violence charge and was later released on $50,000 bail. Oneya Johnson is scheduled for a court hearing on March 5.

Johnson may have to serve a year in county prison or 2 to 5 years in State prison if he is proven guilty of the domestic violence charges. He may also have to pay a fine of up to $10,000 as per California State Law.

Oneya Johnson was a homeless person before online fame

Johnson told Buzzfeed that he used to live in Indiana as a homeless person before rising to fame. When asked about his idea of creating the TikTok page, the 25-year-old said he tried to portray the personality the world would perceive of him if they saw him in person. He told the outlet:

“If I passed you on the street and I don’t say a word, I look like the angriest person in the world. But when you actually get to know me, I’m actually a really positive person.”

Oneya Johnson goes by Oneya D'Amelio on social media. He has collaborated with popular social media influencers, including Charlie D'Amelio, and MrBeast.