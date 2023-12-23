Why did Pete Davidson cancel NYC shows? Comedian sparks concerns after Beacon Theatre informs ticket holders about cancellation

Hours before his December 22, 2023, show at the Beacon Theatre in New York, Pete Davidson sent emails to ticket holders warning them about the cancellation. Davidson also canceled his other scheduled tours at Chattanooga's Walker Theatre, Pittsburgh's Byham Theater, and Milwaukee's Riverside Theater.

The venues addressed the cancellations were due to "unforeseen circumstances" on their website.

The comedian's schedule involved performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 22 and 23, 2023. On December 22, The Bacon Theatre shared a statement addressing the cancellation on their Instagram story;

"We thank you for your understanding and look forward to your continued patronage."

The Theatre also informed ticket buyers that the refund would be processed immediately.

Pete Davidson had also canceled his shows earlier this year in July due to mental health struggles. His return to host the season opener of Saturday Night Live in October earned appreciation from fans for his performance and comeback.

However, the recent cancellations allegedly indicate a continued need for the comedian to prioritize his well-being, with many fans taking to social media with heartwarming "get well soon" messages.

Exploring Pete Davidson's past with mental health

In 2017, at 23, Pete Davidson was diagnosed with BPD. During a conversation with Variety in Jan 2021, the comedian said,

"I was diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn't know how to deal with it."

He continued,

"Then somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."

According to People Magazine and Today.com, The King of Staten Island actor had checked into a rehab facility in June after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

His admission to the facility came after he left an explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior vice president of cruelty investigations at PETA. His voicemail was a response to Nachminovitch's statement condemning Pete Davidson's decision to buy a Cavapoo puppy rather than adopt it from a shelter.

The voicemail by Pete Davidson was leaked to the public and created a buzz among fans and netizens. It involved the comedian using profanity and defending himself over his decision to buy a dog and not adopt. The controversy had the crowd choosing sides, with many supporting him and many choosing to side with PETA.

In July, Pete Davidson canceled a couple of shows where he would be "working out new material with friends." In the same month, he was ordered to do community service and go to traffic school after being charged with reckless driving for crashing his car in March.

However, the star made a comedy comeback with Sunshine State shows and announced a comedy tour with existing A-listers on board.