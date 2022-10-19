Why did Selma Blair leave Dancing with the Stars? Health issues explored as actress bids tearful adieu to show

American actress Selma Blair withdrew from Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 17, 2022, due to ongoing medical issues.

On the 'Most Memorable Year' night, the star and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, performed an emotional waltz to Andra Day's What the World Needs Now Is Love.

Selma Blair's routine was choreographed to commemorate the year 2018, when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) following years of illness.

The actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about her experience on the show and said:

"What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life. What my partner @sashafarber1 has gifted me, a sense of self in my body, will be forever felt. What you all have shown me is love. Precious love. And I will spend my days returning the swell of grace."

Blair conveyed her gratitude for the love and support she received, and that she was "truly honored" to have been a part of it. She wrapped up the caption stating that she would practice the waltz and dance it when her condition improves.

Blair added that she would "perfect the waltz Sasha so thoughtfully gave" her and that she will dance it with "wisdom and ease and great serenity," once she heals.

Selma Blair's long battle with multiple sclerosis

The 50-year-old actress first opened up about her diagnosis in October 2018, through an Instagram post.

In the caption, Selma Blair noted that she was diagnosed on August 2018, after 15 years of struggling with the disease. In the caption of her post, she detailed the problems she faces due to the diagnosis.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease that affects the central nervous system. It causes interruptions in nerve signal transmission between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body.

This can result in tremors, dizziness, fatigue, and limb numbness or weakness. MS affects over 2.3 million people worldwide, but women are affected two to three times more than men.

Blair revealed that MS has "affected every inch" of her body in her 2022 book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up. She even said that if she danced for an hour, the next day she would "need a cane to get around."

Selma Blair has been photographed with a cane several times, and even received a standing ovation at the 2022 Emmy Awards for appearing on stage with a cane.

In her book, the actress detailed her experience with MS. She said that living with the disease isn't as bad as she thought it would be, but noted that it is also way worse. The Hellboy actress said that MS has affected every inch of her body right "from scalp to marrow."

In 2019, Blair came out with a documentary, Introducing Selma Blair, which dealt with her battle with MS. That same year, Selma Blair also started receiving chemotherapy and stem cell transplants for her illness.

She revealed that she was in remission around August 2021 after a year of treatment.

Despite her multiple health concerns, Selma Blair is determined not to let MS get in the way of what she loves. She once said that she was thrilled about the opportunity to participate in Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars. The actress made a brilliant debut in September with partner, Sasha Farber.

However, her MS could not be ignored for long. In a pre-recorded interview on her exit from the show, the actress revealed that after her MRI results came back, she couldn't go ahead with the competition. She added that her body is "definitely taking a hit," and continued to say that dancing could do extensive damage to her bones.

She added that the choice to depart was also influenced by her desire to show her 11-year-old son Arthur that "sometimes you make hard decisions." In a message to her son, Blair said that she loved her experience on the show but that there will be uncomfortable things that need to be done in life. She added:

"You just do it with a smile."

Following Selma Blair's unexpected exit, fans have been vocal about their admiration for the actress' move. On the show, the entire ballroom was overcome with emotion, and every pro, celebrity, and judge gave her a hug as she left.

