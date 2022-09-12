How old is Selma Blair? DWTS contestant opens up about her multiple sclerosis battle ahead of Season 31 premiere

The Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair is all set to compete on Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) with partner Sasha Farber. The 50-years-old star is excited for a new journey as she battles multiple sclerosis.

Selma was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and had a tough time dealing with her health. She never thought she would be a part of DWTS, but due to the support of her friends, family, and Instagram followers, she is ready to dive into the competition. Speaking about her participation, she told E! News:

"This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support."

The actress continued:

"It is for the viewer, because that is what's given me support. In dark times in my life, there have been people that came forward—strangers on the street or Instagram... I'm doing it for them."

The all-new season of DWTS, featuring celebs like Charli D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice, and Vinny Guadagnino, is all set to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT on Disney+.

DWTS contestant Selma Blair’s opens up about multiple sclerosis battle

As per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, multiple sclerosis is,

“a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves, which make up the central nervous system and controls everything we do.”

Symptoms of multiple sclerosis include speech and memory problems, fatigue, difficulty in walking, and pain.

Selma was diagnosed with the problem in October 2018. She even told her fans about her condition the same year and how it is worsening day-by-day via her Instagram. At the time, she wrote:

“I am in an exacerbation. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

The star continued to share her painful journey through her posts and interviews. In 2021, she told Variety:

“I am in a lot of pain; I am well. I said I was in remission, and I want to give that its due for the stem cell transplant, because nothing was taking down the flare. It absolutely put me in remission, which means no new lesions have formed since my HSCT.”

The star struggled a lot and is still dealing with the problem, but despite her battle with multiple sclerosis, Selma is not letting the problem stop her from competing in the reality dance competition, DWTS.

Selma Blair excited to participate in DWTS

The Cruel Intentions star was “terrified” to say “yes” for the competition due to mobility issues and having no prior dance experience. Even her family and loved ones were concerned about how she could safely do the show.

But despite all odds, Selma finally made up her mind and agreed to participate on DWTS just “four or five” days before the cast was announced on Good Morning America. Speaking about her dilemma, the star told Page Six via Zoom on Thursday:

“There was terror and nerves because I don’t have experience dancing, like, with steps. I can pose like a dancer for maybe two seconds.”

Further adding:

“But once I decided and convinced my team that I could do this, that it wasn’t going to be too dangerous for me, that I could do this, [it was OK]. We do these things we want to find joy in. And then I’m all in.”

While on the show alongside partner Sasha, the actress will be cautious about the moves and try to enjoy the process. She said in a press conference on Thursday:

“I’m just going to have to be careful with stamina, with things that I’m building, because I’ve been in bed for — I mean, not in bed, totally — but I do things [and] I go back to bed. There is a chronic illness, real issue. But, like, how do you push yourself without pushing yourself too far learning these things?”

The star is excited for a new chapter on DWTS and hopes to impress the judges and her followers with her moves.

Watch Selma dance to the beats on DWTS on Disney+ on September 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar