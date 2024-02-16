Why is 'SF9 Deserves Better' trending on X? Fans send protest trucks to FNC Entertainment following the group's alleged lack of promotions

On Friday, February 16, SF9's fans sent protest trucks to FNC Entertainment to express the mismanagement and lack of promotions that the group has been facing at the hands of their agency. The eight-member K-pop boy group that debuted under FNC Entertainment in 2016 has always rolled out impressive and commendable albums.

However, fans also noticed that despite the group's eight-year career in the industry, their discography and promotions have been minimal. The group has made comebacks only once a year, which is considered too little for the competitive K-pop industry. Fans were also angered that the company debuted several other K-pop groups instead of focusing on the artists they had already housed.

What frustrated fans the most is the divided attention that the agency has been giving to their newer groups instead of focusing on their pre-existing artists. Therefore, since fans believe that the agency is focusing more on quantity over quality, their artists, especially SF9, have been dealing with weak promotions and management, thereby restricting their growth in the industry.

Fans trend 'SF9 Deserves Better' on X as they point out the alleged mismanagement and lack of promotions of the group by FNC Entertainment

SF9 debuted as a nine-piece K-pop boy group under FNC Entertainment in 2016. It was recently converted into an eight-member band following the departure of Rowoon, who wishes to concentrate on his acting career. Since their debut, the group has put forth promising tracks and comebacks, such as Easy Love, Now or Never, Good Guy, etc.

Despite their potential, fans believe the group hasn't been given enough space to showcase and promote themselves as promising artists. While fans have been pointing out the same for years, they've decided to take it further to garner the agency's attention better. On February 16, SF9's fan club organized a protest and support truck, titled FANTASY TRUCK, which flashed messages demanding better promotions and calling out the lack of proper management for the group.

The truck was reported to have been around the agency's surroundings for about seven hours and was eventually removed. Regardless, fans have still been advocating for their demands through social media platforms by trending the issue on X and motivating other netizens to talk and spread awareness about the same.

Even with their recent comeback with a mini-album, BIBORA, in January, fans pointed out that only four days of promotions were rolled out. Most of it included fan sign and video call events, which don't solidly stand as promotions. Therefore, due to FNC Entertainment's alleged mismanagement and lack of proper promotions for SF9, fans believe that the members' efforts have been put into their albums, and comebacks have yet to reach their full potential.

They also pointed out that the agency regularly debuting multiple other groups only creates less focus on the artists. All the pre-existing groups have reportedly been facing minimal promotional schedules due to the divided attention and the agency's alleged inability to handle multiple groups efficiently.

Since SF9's fans have been trying their best to communicate their demands and issues, they hope FNC Entertainment will shift their actions or create resolutions to better promote their artists, especially SF9.

