Why is SMTreatJENObetter trending on Twitter? Fans enraged following the lack of promotional content for NCT's Jeno

On Monday, September 4, netizens flooded Twitter as they accused SM Entertainment of not promoting NCT's Jeno. The idol debuted under the company in 2016 and has been an influential presence in a number of fashion shows. He is currently the global ambassador of Ferragamo, and the brand announced the news on May 29, 2023.

However, his agency failed to post about the same, which left fans upset. Many also expressed that the scheduling and the organization of events for NCT's Jeno were poorly managed by the agency. They pointed out that this caused the idol to miss out on several important events like Paris Fashion Week.

While fans have spoken about the same in the past, they took to Twitter on September 5 to reiterate that the idol "deserves to be treated fairly." They criticized the agency online and #SMTreatJENObetter began trending on social media.

"Jeno deserves better" - Fans accuse SM Entertainment of poor management and not promoting NCT's Jeno well

NCT's Jeno is one of the idols from the 20-member group with the most number of external activities like fashion show appearances and ambassadorships. The idol has established himself as a significant personality in the fashion industry and became the first Korean artist to open a runway show at New York Fashion Week during his debut appearance.

On May 29, 2023, Jeno was named the global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Ferragamo, and fans celebrated the news. However, they were unhappy about how lightly SM Entertainment seemed to treat the same.

The agency tweeted a picture of him without a caption congratulating him or announcing the news. They also did not post about the same on Instagram. Fans were enraged as Jeno was the only NCT member who didn't receive a post on social media by the agency dedicated to the announcement of his ambassadorship.

Even before the idol became the ambassador of the brand, he made his debut at the Milan Fashion Week as the brand's representative. Following his appearance, he was named in the list of the top five most influential celebrities at the event, as per Lefty.

Fans immediately noticed that the agency neither posted nor talked about his achievements. They also noted that the company did not post any behind-the-scenes videos or pictures that were released from his ambassadorship or his Fashion Week appearance.

They also believed that SM Entertainment poorly managed his schedules. This came after his schedule clashed with Jeno's attendance at the most recent Paris Fashion Week. Fans felt that it was unfair as he is the global ambassador of Ferragamo and should have been able to attend the event.

Given that the idol is an artist housed under SM Entertainment, fans demanded that he be treated fairly and that his schedule be managed efficiently. They now await a response by the agency about the recent backlash.