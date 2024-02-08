Why is Southern Regional Medical Center being sued? Georgia baby decapitation during delivery explored

The Georgia medical examiner's office recently determined that a baby's death, who was decapitated during delivery the previous year, was a homicide. On Wednesday, February 7, an attorney for the parents of the Georgia baby stated that neither the hospital nor their physician had disclosed the reason for the baby's death. This restated the claims made in a lawsuit that was filed the previous year.

Last year, the baby's parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, filed a lawsuit, claiming that their physician had delivered their child with "ridiculously excessive force," leading to the child's death by beheading.

According to a news statement from the medical examiner's office, their baby passed away from-

“Fracture-dislocation with complete transection, upper cervical (C1-C2) spine and spinal cord" as a result of "shoulder dystocia, arrest of labor, and fetal entrapment in the birth canal.”

The Georgia parents and their lawyer are suing the Southern Regional Medical Center for decapitating their baby

According to NBC News, in August 2023, Ross and Taylor filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Centre and their obstetrician, St. Julian. They claimed that she attempted to deliver their baby with "ridiculously excessive force." They even stated that discovery in the case was still in its early phases.

As per the source above, the Georgia medical examiner's office claimed that the baby's death was determined to be a homicide due to the "actions of another person.” It further said that the baby's cervical vertebrae fracture was the direct cause of his death.

On the other hand, Dr. Roderick Edmond, the lawyer for parents Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, reportedly stated to the Guardian,

“The baby was decapitated, for sure, as a result of a complication of the shoulder dystocia, but the standards of care are very, very simple.”

Georgia medical examiner's office also ruled that the baby, Treveon Isaiah Taylor Jr., died from a fractured neck, and his head was detached. It indicates that someone else caused the death. Whether to press criminal charges in this instance rests with the local authorities.

According to the couple's lawsuit, Edmond also claimed that Dr. Tracey St. Julian, the couple's obstetrician at the time, had neglected to tell them that their baby had been decapitated during the delivery.

NBC News reported that Edmond stated during a press conference,

“Every aspect of the evidence that shows what happened is traumatizing. It’s something I’ve never seen in my life.”

On the other hand, according to CNN, Ross pleaded with the nurses there during her delivery to come forward and share their story. Stating the same, she said,

“I just want justice for my baby boy. I’m hurt. I’m hurt bad. She (Dr. Tracey St. Julian) hurt me. She hurt my baby. She didn’t show no remorse.”

Moreover, when asked by sources like CNN what justice he wanted for their kid, Taylor stated that he wanted the facility closed.

According to a report published by The Guardian, the mother and infant were admitted to the hospital for a cesarean section once the pregnancy's problems were revealed. Additionally, Edmond said that it was unclear if the baby was already dead when Ross was brought to the surgery room.

On the other hand, Georgia's Southern Regional Medical Centre representative informed CNN, following the medical examiner's announcement, that they could not comment because of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE