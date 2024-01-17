Dejan Milojevic has reportedly died following a medical emergency suffered while attending a team dinner on Tuesday night. The news comes on the heels of the NBA announcing that the Warriors game at the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night had been postponed as the team dealt with a medical emergency to one of its "family."

Various reports that Milovejevic had a medical injury requiring hospitalization sparked concern for the 46-year-old assistant coach.

Since then, several outlets have indicated that Dejan Milojevic died on Wednesday as the result of a heart attack suffered on Tuesday. According to Sporsklub, a Balkan sports website, Milojevic was in serious condition after the heart attack on Tuesday, with the assistant undergoing surgery.

Before the news of Milojevic's death, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that Warriors staff members stayed at a Salt Lake City hospital late Tuesday night to be with Milojevic. According to his report, they returned Wednesday before the reports indicating that the assistant died.

Dejan Milojevic's career as both a player and coach

Before joining the Golden State Warriors as an assistant coach, Dejan Milojevic had a long career as a professional basketball player. After winning gold with the Serbian men's U22 national team, he turned pro.

Shortly after his U22 European Championship win in 1998, he and the national team captured gold at the 2001 FIBA EuroBasket tournament in Turkey. His career only blossomed from there, with Dejan Milojevic earning three ABA League MVPs in a row in 2004, 2005 and 2006.

In addition, he was the Adriatic League's top scorer in 2005 and 2006, with his team winning the YUBA League in 2005 and 2006 as well. After retiring from playing in 2009, Dejan Milojevic then began his coaching career with Mega Basket in 2012, where he remained through the 2020 season.

During that time, he led the team to a Serbian Cup win in 2016 before taking the helm at Buducnost, a club based in Montenegro. That would mark his last stop overseas before joining Steve Kerr's staff as an assistant coach in 2021.

Since then, he has become an integral part of the Warriors franchise, helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

With the Warriors and Jazz game scheduled for Wednesday postponed, the team will have a chance to grieve the sudden loss of its beloved assistant coach.

The team next has a game scheduled for Friday, when the Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks.

