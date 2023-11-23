Why is Watergate salad called that? Main ingredients explored as viral Thanksgiving dish takes over TikTok 

Social media users are going gaga over the Watergate salad, after a TikToker, Kelly McDuff, posted a video on the platform of taking the dish to her office potluck lunch. With festivities around the corner, and many people experimenting with many new Thanksgiving dishes, this particular light-green colored Watergate salad has intrigued most netizens.

While the salad may have gone viral due to the TikToker, the dish has been around for decades. Made with canned pineapple, chopped pecans, marshmallows, whipped cream, and some pistachio pudding, the salad is called “watergate” because it looks like the popular Watergate cake, which is also bright green in color and is also made with pistachio pudding and whipped cream.

Salad goes viral as a TikToker posts a video about serving it in her office potluck (Image via Kelly McDuff/ TikTok)

While the salad was reportedly has been around since the 1970s, the trend became even more popular after instant gelatin was popularized. Many also compare and confuse it with the Ambrosia salad, as it is also made with similar ingredients, and has a similar appearance.

In fact, the salad is also called Funeral Salad, as it was often brought to many post-funeral gatherings. This dish has a number of other names as well, such as the Green Goop, Green Fluff, and even Pistachio Delight.

The viral salad was not invented by the chef at Watergate Hotel

There's a fascinating story circulating on social media that attributes the creation of Watergate salad to a sous chef working at the iconic Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. However, the salad was apparently not invented at the hotel, as many on the internet claimed that it was never served or appeared on the menu of the hotel.

As the salad became popular, many wanted to know the ingredients and the recipe for the dish. Calling it an “American classic,” All Recipes describes the salad as a “delightful side dish salad or dessert.” It states:

“The salad is made with pistachio-flavored instant pudding mix, canned pineapple, mini marshmallows, nuts, and whipped topping. It comes together in minutes and after one to two hours in the refrigerator, this chilly treat will impress your dinner guests with it's light and fluffy texture and colourful appeal.”

Furthermore, the website also states that it takes almost an hour to make the salad, and it requires mostly five main ingredients - pudding mix, nuts, canned pineapple, marshmallows, and whipped topping. As exciting as the ingredients are, making the salad is extremely easy too, as one just needs to combine the ingredients together in a large bowl, before folding it in the whipped topping.

However, it is crucial to chill the salad before serving it. The website also claimed that the salad can be stored for many days in an airtight container and can also be frozen and kept for months.