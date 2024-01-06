“Will always be iconic”: Fans reminisce BTS’ Suga and PSY’s song That That as it surpasses 500 million views on YouTube

Min Yoongi and Park Jaesang's much-celebrated and one of the most iconic K-pop songs, That That, has finally climbed the ladder of 500 million views on YouTube. Regarded as the first solo work by an individual member of BTS after the announcement of their group hiatus, this song was sure to make the fans dance to its tunes. And as expected from Suga and his collaborator, PSY, it did not disappoint.

The news of this achievement came on January 6, 2024, almost two years after the song's original lyrics. This feat also made Suga and PSY the only male Korean soloists to have a song surpass 500 million to their names. Fans were exhilarated at this news and were taken aback by the groovy era of That That.

"The way Yoongi keeps giving hits to other artists," Fans applaud producer Suga as his collaborative song, That That with PSY achieves a huge milestone

That That is a special song that brought together the talents of PSY and SUGA. It's catchy and shows how well these two musicians can blend their unique styles. The song has become a standout example of what K-pop can offer.

A grand achievement arrived for the song That That on January 6, 2024. Released on April 29, 2022, this iconic song has recently surpassed the remarkable milestone of 500 million views on YouTube. This accomplishment symbolizes the global popularity and impact of both artists.

That That is a track from PSY's eighth studio album, PSY 9th. The song featured Suga's rap skills and PSY's strong vocals, creating a dynamic blend of talent and musical styles. The collaboration between these two influential artists generated immense excitement among fans worldwide, as they couldn't stop moving to the song's rhythm.

Along with the 500-million mark on YouTube came a couple more achievements for this energetic duo. This song became Suga's first music video to reach 500 million views and the first for a BTS member as a soloist. It also became PSY's 5th MV to cross the mark, becoming only the 7th song by Korean soloists to sit at this feat.

With this, Suga and PSY became the only Korean male soloists to surpass this mark alongside their female counterparts, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie.

Fans were ecstatic about this achievement and celebrated it with the same enthusiasm as when it was released:

Fans were particularly impressed by the distinctive style of the song and its choreography, which diverged from BTS' Suga's typical musical approach. Set in a cowboy-themed backdrop, the song exuded a delightful and entertaining essence, showcasing the playful sides of both Suga and PSY.

The revelation that Suga embraced and performed choreography in a style different from his usual made the song further appealing, leaving fans pleasantly astonished. The fusion of Suga's versatility and PSY's exuberance in That That delighted the audience and displayed the artists' willingness to experiment and push creative boundaries.