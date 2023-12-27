“Will always be here no matter what”: ARMYs emotional as BTS’ Suga expresses the desire to grow old with the same people who were a part of his 20s

The new episode of BTS’ Suga’s SUCHWITA was one to behold because the celebrity who appeared on the show was one of the most internationally celebrated Korean celebrities, IU. With him already in the military, this episode was a blessing for the ARMY fans. Suga, known for his wise and deep words, gave ARMYs another instance to cry happy tears.

During a serious moment between him and IU, the BTS member expressed his desire to enter the next chapter of his life with the people he spent his entire 20s decade with. This moment touched the ARMYs deeply and made them reassure him that they will “always be by his side no matter what.”

“Let’s grow old together, Yoongi": Fans and Suga make a promise of being bound for eternity

BTS' Suga, known for his introspective and heartfelt moments, recently left the ARMYs deeply moved during an episode of Suchwita, as he candidly expressed his wish to continue his journey alongside those with him throughout his twenties. This emotional revelation came during a conversation with a fellow celebrity, IU, resonating profoundly with fans of the globally renowned group.

Suga's sincere sentiment struck a chord with ARMYs, leading to an outpouring of support and reassurance from the dedicated fanbase. The touching exchange on the show served as a reminder of the strong bond between BTS and their loyal fan community.

After IU partnered with Suga on his song People Pt., IU appeared as the show's recent guest, and she and the BTS star shared many things. Since both are the same age, they tumbled upon a question asking each other what has changed the most now that they are in their 30s. To this, the BTS star's answer was a deep one, winning the hearts of everyone. He said,

"I became more easy-going. But about 2 yrs ago I started thinking I wanted to grow old with the fans I have. I might not get any new fans, I might not be as hot as I used to be, but I want to grow old with the people who were with me in my 20s."

Through these words, Suga expresses a desire to maintain a long-lasting and meaningful connection with their current fans, emphasizing that he values the bond they have formed over the years.

He acknowledges that while he may not attract new fans or maintain the same level of popularity in the future, he is committed to cherishing and growing old alongside the supporters who have been with them since his twenties. This sentiment reflected a deep appreciation for the existing fanbase and a desire for enduring companionship and loyalty.

The Daechwita star's words reinforced the sentiment that he and the fans will always stand by each other through every chapter of their journey. The episode featuring Suga's heartfelt expression coincided with a significant period for the artist and the fans. With him currently fulfilling his military service, this moment provided a source of solace and connection during his absence.

The impact of Suga's words reverberated throughout the global BTS community, prompting an outpouring of love and support for the artist via social media, ARMYs, known for their dedication, rallied around the star, expressing their commitment to stand by him throughout his journey, regardless of the challenges that may arise.

This single moment from the episode effectively demonstrated the robust connection between BTS and the ARMYs. IU and the Daegu boy shared many other fun moments throughout the episode, like talking about a dance collab, making drinks, bickering playfully, and much more.

In summary, Suga's sincere expression on Suchwita served as a moving confirmation of the enduring relationship between BTS and their fanbase. His genuine wish to continue his journey alongside those integral to his life and career sincerely reassured the entire community.