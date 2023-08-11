"CONGRATULATIONS AGUST D": Fans celebrate as BTS' Suga and IU's 'People Pt.2' win the BEST K-MUSIC award on the second season of KM Chart 2023

On August 9, BTS' Suga and IU’s track People Pt.2, secured the BEST K-MUSIC award on the second season of KM Chart 2023. The song has been breaking records with its mix of pop and hip-hop while revolving around the theme of loneliness and connection.

People Pt.2 was released on April 7, marking Suga's second solo No. 1 hit on the Digital Song Sales chart. It sold nearly 17,700 copies in its debut month. Suga and IU once again showcased their success as a duo with their latest achievement on the KM Chart.

Fans are celebrating the success of People Pt.2 and immensely supporting the artists on social media, with many congratulating the singers for their latest achievement.

Fans reacting to Suga and IU's win (Image via Twitter)

BTS' Suga and IU's collaborative success was also witnessed during their previous collaboration, Eight, which saw worldwide success in 2020.

The KM Chart, supervised by the Korea Management Association, gives an opportunity to Korean culture fans to grasp the worldwide trend of K-pop at a glance. For fair and reliable charting, 'My1Pick’ and 'Idol Champ', the nation's top fandom platforms, collect accurate K-pop metadata.

The KM Chart promises to become the global standard for K-pop charts with the operation of a professional judging panel composed of experts and scholars from Korean entertainment and academia. It also includes the advancement of big data collection and analysis technologies such as music sources, records, broadcasting, and SNS. It has an open platform preference survey method that is not limited to specific platforms, which makes it an effective chart.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the BTS' member and IU’s track winning BEST K-MUSIC on the second season of KM Chart 2023.

BTS’ Suga and IU's track People Pt.2 is first single from former's debut studio album

People Pt. 2 is the first single from BTS’ Suga's debut studio album,D-Day. The album was written by Agust D and El Capitxn and produced by the latter. The track sold 4,132 downloads on its first day of availability in Japan, topping the daily issue of Oricon's Digital Singles Chart for April 7, 2023.

The track also debuted in the top 10 of the subsequent weekly Digital chart issue from April 3 to 9 at number eight, having sold 5,427 copies during that time.

The song also got a top ranking on various Billboard charts in the US. On April 22, the song was the best-selling digital track of its release week with 18,000 downloads, topping the Digital Song Sales chart issue with the corresponding issues of the genre-specific Rap and World digital song sales charts.

Korean soloist IU had her 11th top-10 entry and second-time rank 1 holder on the World chart, after Eight, with People Pt. 2. The single charted at No. 5 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 as well. It entered the Billboard Global 200 at number 24 and the Global Excl. US chart at number 16.

Suga wasn't the only BTS member to win an award on KM Chart 2023. On August 9, BTS' Kim Namjoon won the Best K-Music Artist Award for Wildflower and Indigo during the second season of KM Chart 2023.

