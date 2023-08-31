"Will he mention BLACKPINK's Jennie":  Controversy sparks following a journalist' report on BTS V's appearance on You Quiz On The Block

On Thursday, August 31, You Quiz On The Block announced that BTS V will be making a guest appearance on the show as a soloist, which is expected to air on September 6. While the idol has appeared on the show along with his fellow BTS members, it will be his first appearance on a variety show as a soloist. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the same.

However, when fans came across a Korean journalist from Sports DongA's report on the same news, they were displeased with the unnecessary addition of information and topics. Instead of focusing on the idol's solo debut and his appearance as a soloist, the reporter brought in the recent dating controversy that BTS V had with BLACKPINK's Jennie, which made fans unhappy.

The reporter's article was titled:

"BTS V appears on 'You Quiz'...Will he mention BLACKPINK's Jennie?"

Fans enraged as a Korean journalist involves BTS V's dating rumors with BLACKPINK Jennie in an article about the idol's appearance on You Quiz On The Block

You Quiz On The Block is a South Korean variety show conducted by tvN with its permanent hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho. The show started in 2018 and has been successfully running till its fourth season, with its popularity only increasing with each season. During the show, the two hosts sit down with the invited guests and engage them in intriguing interviews and interesting quizzes.

The show has effortlessly become one of the most famous and much-loved variety show programs because of the insight it gives to the guests and the light-hearted games that follow up after the interviews. While BTS V appeared on the show with his fellow members in 2021, following the release of their record-breaking single, Butter, this will be his first time appearing as a soloist.

When You Quiz On The Block made the announcement that the idol would be appearing as a soloist, to promote his upcoming solo debut album, Layover, fans were extremely delighted. Since the fans hardly got a glimpse of the idol in variety shows in the past months, they were eagerly waiting for the episode's release.

However, when people came across a Sports DongA article where a Korean journalist reported about BTS V's appearance, they were unhappy and critical of the same. Since the journalist brought in the topic of V's dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie, fans were unhappy with unnecessary topic inclusion.

Here's what the reporter conveyed in their article:

"In particular, there is anticipation regarding whether he will mention the dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie, which caused a stir in the media for a while. He is also expected to talk about his individual activities apart from BTS, as well as his future plans during his military hiatus."

Given that the idol's appearance on the show concentrates on his new journey as a solo artist who has an album slated for release on September 8, fans were unhappy with the digression and the placement of attention on topics outside BTS V's solo debut.