William Friedkin's final film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial announces debut on Paramount+

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, William Friedkin's final big-screen production before the award-winning veteran director passed away in August, is set to exclusively debut on streaming services.

Following its screening at the famed Venice Film Festival, the film will premiere on Friday, October 6, on Paramount+ with Showtime before receiving a linear showing on Showtime on Sunday, October 8 at 9/8c.

The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows a naval officer who stands trial for mutiny after taking command from a ship captain he feels is acting in an unstable way, putting in danger both the ship and its crew."

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial has a runtime of approximately 109 minutes and is based on American writer and director Herman Wouk's novel of the same name, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1952.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial: Plot, cast, and more details explored

A still from The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Image via Showtime)

While no official trailer for the film has been released yet, TV Line did reveal some of the details for the upcoming drama thriller.

The movie follows Lt. Steve Maryk, a U.S. naval first officer who is accused of planning a rebellion after his captain, Lieutenant Philip Francis Queeg, exhibits signs of going crazy and endangers the lives of his crew during a severe storm at sea.

Naval lawyer Barney Greenwald, Lt. Maryk's defense counsel, is more concerned as the trial goes on and wonders whether the events aboard the Caine were actually a mutiny or rather the valiant actions of a number of sailors who weren't trusting of their erratic captain.

In addition to its one-of-a-kind and intriguing plotline, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial stars an exceptionally talented cast, with acclaimed actor Kiefer Sutherland in the lead role of Lieutenant Commander Philip Queeg. Fans have lauded the decision for Sutherland to portray the role, as he's previously shown that he possesses the variety and intensity to give the character life.

The actor is well known for his roles in movies including Lost Boys, Flatliners, and Stand By Me. Additionally, he has acted in various TV shows, such as 24, Rabbit Hole, and Designated Survivor.

Joining Sutherland in the lead role is award-winning actor Jason Clarke. Clarke plays the role of Lieutenant Barney Greenwald, the defense lawyer for the sailors charged with mutiny. While Greenwald is a talented attorney committed to winning the case, he also has a complicated personality and is battling his own problems.

An ideal performer for the role of Greenwald, Clarke's performance in the film will certainly be one to look out for, as he has previously played characters with the characteristics of angst and perseverance, such as in projects like Zero Dark Thirty, Everest, and Oppenheimer.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial also hosts numerous other actors and actresses in pivotal roles, including:

Jake Lacy as Lieutenant Stephen Maryk

Tom Riley as Lieutenant Willis Keith

Monica Raymund as Commander Katherine Challee

Jay Duplass as Lieutenant Allen Bird MD

Lewis Pullman as Lieutenant Thomas Keefer

Elizabeth Anweis as Captain Joan Lundeen MD

Lance Reddick as Captain Luther Blakely

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial premieres on Paramount+ on October 6, 2023.