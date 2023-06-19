"Withhold her paycheck": Video of Philadelphia High School for Girls principal denying student their graduation certificate sparks outrage online

A video of the Philadelphia High School for Girls graduation ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media, where multiple girls were denied their diploma of graduation. In one of the videos, Hafsah Abdul-Rahman, a student of the Philadelphia High School for Girls, can be seen dancing her way to Principal Lisa Mesi.

However, when she reached the stage to receive the diploma, she was denied it and was asked to move aside. Talking to NBC10, the student said:

“She was like, ‘You’re not getting your diploma because you made the crowd chuckle. It was like she was going to give it to me but she took it right back. It was just embarrassing. She didn't have to do that.”

But she says her principal didn’t give it to her because she broke the rules by making the crowd laugh.



Tune into AT 4:30: This is video of Hafsah Abdur-Rahman dancing across stage to receive her diploma at the Philadelphia High School For Girls' graduation.But she says her principal didn't give it to her because she broke the rules by making the crowd laugh.

Claiming that she did not break any rules, her video took the internet by storm, where several people began bashing the principal of the Philadelphia High School for Girls. One social media user also commented on one of the videos and said:

Principal Mesi claimed that she had warned the families of the students prior to the graduation event that there would be no cheering or clapping. Hence, when the student, Hafsah Abdul-Rahman, began dancing, their parents started chuckling, which made Mesi take the harsh step.

"Deprive her of her job title": Social media users react to the Philadelphia High School for Girls graduation video

During the Philadelphia High School for Girls graduation ceremony, many girls were denied their certificates, leaving the entire class stunned and outraged.

As the videos from the graduation day surfaced on social media, various platforms became hotbeds of conversations. Students, parents, and social media users took to Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to express their frustration, confusion, and solidarity with the affected students.

An Instagram account, TheShadeRoom, shared the video on social media, and here is how netizens reacted:

Social media users were left outraged after the Principal of Philadelphia High School for Girls denied the students their degrees during the graduation ceremony. (Image via Instagram)

The teen who was denied the degree at first received it later after the ceremony concluded.

However, parents of the girls who did not receive their degrees were infuriated.

