WKorea magazine gave fans an exclusive glimpse of BTS member Kim Taehyung's recent collaboration with the renowned French luxury brand Cartier through a captivating performance sketch video.

Released on March 20, 2024, the short clip, shared across WKorea's social media platforms, offered a behind-the-scenes look at the production process of <W X V X Cartier>, showcasing V's live performance of his latest digital single, 'FRI(END)S.'

The sketch video, a follow-up to the performance video uploaded a day earlier, provided a curated selection of key shots from the live performance.

The footage, captured at the scenic Cartier Maison Cheongdam La Residence in Seoul, South Korea, featured a picturesque setting bathed in gentle sunlight, accompanied by the soothing sound of water droplets and the serenity of nature.

Set against this backdrop, V's live rendition of FRI(END)S exuded raw emotion and artistry. Accompanying the visuals was a captivating soundtrack, blending Taehyung's latest hit with Gagmesharkoff's 'Daddy Bought Me a Swag Chain'.

Gagmesharkoff, recognized for his eclectic mix of punk, post-punk, and garage rock, contributed to the cool ambience of the sketch video with his unique musical style.

Following the Live Film and Sketch Video, additional exclusive content from the magazine will include a Still Cut and Interview Film, set to premiere on March 21st at 8 pm KST.

The BTS member's collaboration with Cartier and WKorea marks a significant milestone in his solo career. The live performance showcased the artist's vocal prowess and emotional depth as he delivered a heartfelt rendition of 'FRI(END)S', a pop-soul R&B track that explores the theme of confessing love to a friend.

Sung entirely in English, the song captivates listeners with its poignant lyrics and the artist's soulful delivery.

Taehyung's partnership with Cartier began in July last year when he was appointed as a brand ambassador, underscoring his influence as a global fashion icon.

A spokesperson from Cartier praised the idol's performance, highlighting his magnetic presence and sophisticated aesthetic.

Adorned in luxurious Cartier jewellery and accessories, the Rainy Days singer commanded attention with his sleek attire and dreamy visuals.

His smooth vocals and nuanced expressions further accentuated the emotional intensity of the performance, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

The success of 'FRI(END)S' further solidifies Taehyung's status as a multifaceted artist, capable of captivating audiences with his musical talent and charismatic stage presence.

The Love Me Again singer prepared multiple projects before his enlistment to keep the fans busy while he served his duties.

His collaborations with artists like UMI in 'wherever u r' and IU's 'Love wins all', coupled with his solo projects, demonstrate his versatility and creativity as an artist.

Despite his ongoing military duties alongside his BTS bandmates, Taehyung continues to make waves in the music industry.

As fans eagerly await BTS's return to the spotlight in June 2025, Taehyung's solo endeavours serve as a testament to his enduring impact on the global music scene.