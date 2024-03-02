"WTF is going on in America?": Video of Deer Creek students licking toes of adults leaves internet baffled

Video of a disturbing game from Deer Creek High School in Oklahoma went viral on Friday, March 1. The footage was sent to Fox 25 which later surfaced on X, (formerly Twitter), leaving netizens baffled and disgusted at the unfolded scene.

Trigger Warning: The content of the article might be disturbing to some people. Readers' discretion is advised.

The bizarre clip showed several participants sitting on an elevated place with their bare feet extended in front of other participants, lying on the ground. Each participant on the floor began licking the pair of bare feet in front of them as the announcer yelled:

“Three, two one, go!”

Expand Tweet

The crowd could be heard hollering in the background in encouragement. Someone behind the camera could also be heard saying:

“He is devouring those!”

A statement released by Deer Creek School District Friday afternoon said the toe-licking game was part of a fundraising event. The school executed the ‘Wonderful Week of Fundraising’ to raise money for a cafe called Not Your Average Joe Coffee. The establishment is said to employ people with physical, developmental, and intellectual disabilities.

The school district said over $150,000 was raised for the coffee shop. Although they did not directly mention the toe-licking video, their statement claimed students from 9th to 12th grades volunteered to partake in the competitions. On Thursday, Clash of Classes was hosted, which was a paid assembly for students.

However, the school garnered massive backlash over the viral video. Libs of TikTok reposted the footage on X, where one user expressed their bafflement at the game.

Expand Tweet

Viral footage of Deer Creek High School's toe-licking game sparks backlash online

Libs of TikTok claimed in the caption of their post that the ones who got their toes licked by the students were adults. However, the Deer Creek School District clarified in its statement, that no staff or faculty member participated in the competitions. The district added that students in the games were paired up with other students from their corresponding grade levels.

Despite the clarification, the video was not perceived well by netizens. They criticized the school and took pity on the kids. Some were rendered speechless while others called the game "disturbing" and "inappropriate". Netizens were left wondering who came up with the idea to execute such competitions in a school, that too involving students.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some parents reacted to the toe-licking game at Deer Creek High School

A student told Fox 25 that the game was surprising for them, adding:

“I didn’t think they were going to do all that. I was just shocked. I didn’t really have like a feeling. I was kind of disgusted, and then kind of glad I wasn’t over there.”

Expand Tweet

One parent was in disbelief when they learned of the game. They said:

“Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, 'Wait, what? They're licking peanut butter off of toes.”

They added that they support fundraising and fun and silly games. But the toe-licking game was a “little excessive”.

Since the school district did not speak on the said game in their statement, the parent expressed they should have taken accountability for it.