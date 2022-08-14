Xdinary Heroes halts activities as O.de and Jungsu test COVID positive

On August 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that Xdinary Heroes will not be participating in their scheduled activities for Immortal Songs and Inkigayo.

Two members, O.de and Jungsu, tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day while Jooyeon is currently recovering from his ankle injury. The six-member band could not perform with only three members and hence, the band’s activities were canceled.

In a public statement, JYP Entertainment gave details on the duo’s health condition. The only symptom that O.de and Jungsu currently have is a mild sore throat. The duo experienced “unusual symptoms” and immediately used a self-test kit.

After receiving a positive diagnosis on the self-test kit, the duo underwent a rapid antigen test which confirmed the same.

“Jungsu and O.de displayed unusual symptoms and a change in their condition this morning, so they used self-test kits [for COVID-19], and their results were positive. They then underwent rapid antigen tests right away, and they were ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The agency added that the Xdinary Heroes members have taken three doses of the vaccine and mentioned the plan of action that's currently in motion,

“They (O.de and Jungsu) still immediately halted all of their scheduled activities, and in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities, they plan to undergo treatment at home in self-isolation.”

On August 14, JYP Entertainment announced that it has canceled its K-band, Xdinary Heroes’ recent upcoming activities. The band was supposed to perform on August 14 on Inkigayo and KBS 2TV’s Immortal Songs on August 15. Additionally, the scheduled activities for the coming week were indefinitely postponed.

The decision arrived after the two members, O.de and Jungsu, were diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 14 and immediately halted their activities. Previously, the band’s youngest member, Jooyeon, was also recuperating from an ankle injury that they suffered on August 7. The remaining members, Gunil, Junhan, and Gaon, seem to be in better health.

JYP Entertainment ended the statement by reassuring fans that it will update them regarding any changes in the band's schedule. Fans were taken aback by the news and filled the comment section of the notice with #GetWellSoonJungsu and #GetWellSoonOde, wishing for their speedy recovery.

ynaa ☁️ junhan luvr ! @00HYUNZ @XH_official oh my god :(( pls get as much rest as you need boyss :(( we’ll wait for youu, we hope u recover soonn @XH_official oh my god :(( pls get as much rest as you need boyss :(( we’ll wait for youu, we hope u recover soonn

Bella || HELLO WORLD👾 @xdinaryarea 🏻 rest as much as u can Ok!Don't be sad we just wanna see u healthy always we have a lot to spend together in the future so take good care of yourself we are here for u

We’re waiting for u love y’all🤍

#GetWellSoonJungsu

#GetWellSoonOde @XH_official Get well soon hope y’all don't feel pain🏻 rest as much as u can Ok!Don't be sad we just wanna see u healthy always we have a lot to spend together in the future so take good care of yourself we are here for uWe’re waiting for u love y’all🤍 @XH_official Get well soon hope y’all don't feel pain✋🏻 rest as much as u can Ok!Don't be sad we just wanna see u healthy always we have a lot to spend together in the future so take good care of yourself we are here for u We’re waiting for u love y’all🤍#GetWellSoonJungsu #GetWellSoonOde

Xdinary Heroes latest update: A rock cover of Stray Kids’ Hellevator stuns fans

A day prior to the news of the two members contracting the virus, JYP Entertainment released the much-awaited rock cover of Xdinary Heroes’ performing Hellevator by Stray Kids. Hellevator is filled with long, high notes in the pre-chorus and chorus that really stretch the vocal capabilities of an artist.

Xdinary Heroes earned immense respect and recognition as they performed a flawless rendition of Hellevator. Praises poured in for the band from both the fandoms. While turning electronic pop into rock was one of the many ways they made the song their own, the high notes sealed the deal for viewers.

In other news, the band recently made its first comeback with Hello, world! on July 20, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi