"Y'all mad right now cause girls ruling rap": Vivica A Fox rips Joe Budden over Megan Thee Stallion comments 

American actress Vivica A. Fox slammed former rapper Joe Budden for his comments on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the 58-year-old star shared her thoughts on Budden's "dislike" for the Cognac Queen crooner as the show's co-hosts discussed his comments.

"Joe Budden if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down hating on that girl!"

She then went on to slam Budden for taking a dig at successful female rappers in today's time.

"Y’all mad cause the girls right now are ruling rap! It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling and taking the numbers and can tell y’all about y'allselves and look s*xy with it. It’s a new day!"

Vivica Fox also warned Joe to watch his words about Stallion's alleged assault case against Tory Lanez and not just say stuff to garner attention.

“But if you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that’s the wrong one to try and get it from. Because it’s really coming out. Facts are finally coming out after so many years of this trial being long awaited that she was, in fact, shot.”

She concluded her comments by stating, "girls are ruling," while mocking Joe Budden's statements.

What did Joe Budden say about Megan Thee Stallion?

In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast uploaded on Sunday, December 18, Joe Budden discussed Megan Thee Stallion amid her alleged assault case against Tory Lanez.

Joe Budden claimed that he has seen Stallion be horrible to some of his friends and people who have been in the rap scene for several years.

"Personally, I've seen this woman do some horrible things to some really great people that I have long standing relationships with, in this industry, so I am biased. You can't just treat my friends, and people I f*ck with, and people I've seen in this game for fifteen years, a certain way."

However, Joe Budden added that his comments are only from a professional aspect as he does not know Megan Thee Stallion personally.

“I’m talking about her and what she’s chosen to do professionally. I wanna be clear, I don’t know her as a person. She could be amazing. But there’s a lot to deal with when you sign, and a lot happens fast.”

His comments garnered severe backlash from the Twitterati, some of whom stated that he has also done some "horrible" things to women and does not have the right to bash Megan Thee Stallion like that.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently entangled in a court case against Tory Lanez over an incident that occurred in 2020 at Kylie Jenner's house party. According to reports, Lanez shot Stallion when he was randomly firing shots at the ground.

