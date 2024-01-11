"Y’all need to leave her alone": Fans react as Single's Inferno 3' Kim Gyu-ri personally apologizes to Min-woo & Si-eun for her behavior

On January 11, 2024, Single's Inferno season 3's female participant, Kim Gyu-ri, took to her Instagram account, sharing photos with other contestants from the show and penning a lengthy paragraph expressing her apologies for her disrespectful behavior in episodes 10 and 11 towards Choi Min-woo and Si-eun.

Single's Inferno is a reality dating show where people are stranded on an isolated island, and to escape paradise, they have to find their soulmate.

In her Instagram post, Kim Gyu-ri mentioned that she has personally apologized to both Min-woo and Si-eun, evoking sympathy from viewers who stated that now that she has expressed herself, fans should stop hating her.

Fans react as Single's Inferno 3' Kim Gyu-ri personally apologises to Min-woo & Si-eun for her behaviour (Image viax)

Fans ecstatic as Single's Inferno 3' Kim Gyu-ri personally apologizes to Min-woo & Si-eun for her behavior

In episodes 10 and 11 of Single's Inferno season 3, Kim Gyu-ri, during a conversation with Choi Min-woo, behaved rudely, stating that he did not keep his promise and was weighing options between her and Si-eun.

However, Kim Gyu-ri was herself conflicted between Choi Min-woo and Min-kyu. While having a conversation with Choi Min-woo in the room, Si-eun knocked on the door of the room and asked if she could talk to Choi Min-woo, to which Kim Gyu-ri blatantly said no, igniting hatred among fans.

Fans stated that Kim Gyu-ri was rude to Si-eun and was gaslighting and hypocritical towards Choi Min-woo during their conversation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In her Instagram post, she shared pictures with her paradise date Kim Min-kyu, Si-eun, Min-woo, Gwan-hee, and others. In her lengthy paragraph, she stated that she apologized to Min-woo and Choi Min-woo personally and said:

"Lastly, I finished the third season of Single's Inferno 3 and apologize to many viewers who may have felt bad because of me. In certain situations and interviews, there was a lot of looseness in my speech when it comes to expressing my feelings. Even after watching the broadcast at the time, I had deep regret and reflection on my statement. In a situation where I was physically extreme limits, I was unable to control my mind maturely."

She further stated:

"I personally contacted the people involved at the time and after the broadcast and expressed my sincere apologies. Thankfully, they were more concerned about me and let me know my feelings. However, no matter how Si Eun and Minwoo felt and accepted, it was a blatant mistake of mine that has no excuse."

She conveyed her message to fans and stated:

"Also, whatever my sincerity and situation was, I feel sorry for the many fans who loved Si-eun and Min-woo be and to the viewers who loved my solo performance, I once again post a deep apology. I will try to look back on myself, reflect deeply and use it as an opportunity to grow into a better person and become a more mature person."

As she shared her apologies through the Instagram post, fans were elated and stated that viewers should stop spreading hate against her and enjoy Single's Inferno 3. They also mentioned that it's been months since the show already aired, and they are now on good terms, so there's no reason for viewers to continue talking about it online.

Fans react as Single's Inferno 3's Kim Gyu-ri personally apologizes to Min-woo and Si-eun for her behavior.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Single's Inferno 3, consisting of eleven episodes, is available to stream on Netflix.