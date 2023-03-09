"Y'all see how yellow his eyes was": Chris Rock liver problems speculation surfaces in wake of Netflix special 

Chris Rock's eyes on his Netflix special stand-up comedy show, Selective Outrage, caused concern among several people on the internet. While some started talking about his appearance and selection of topics, others noticed that the comedian had a yellow hue on his face and body.

Some netizens even speculated that Rock could have jaundice. Fans around the world are hoping he is "doing okay."

Some netizens even speculated that Rock could have jaundice.

Chris Rock adorned an all-white ensemble, a necklace with the Prince symbol, and a bracelet. The jaundice theory has led many social media users to take to Twitter to voice their perspectives and opinions on the yellow hue.

Netizens voice out their concern for Chris Rock's yellow eyes during Selective Outrage

Viewers of Selective Outrage were concerned about the comedian due to the strange color of his eyes. They took to social media to talk about it.

There were several theories thrown about. While some fans were convinced that there was an imbalance in Netflix's cameras and that they forgot to "white balance" it, others speculated that he had jaundice or a disease that might've led to an unusual hue on his face.

There were several theories thrown about. While some fans were convinced that there was an imbalance in Netflix's cameras and that they forgot to "white balance" it, others speculated that he had jaundice or a disease that might've led to an unusual hue on his face.

Fans voiced concern about the yellow color of his eyes and hoped he would see a doctor.

Some speculated he might have liver problems or other health issues.

Viewers noted the yellow color and expressed concern about his health.

Some suggested it could indicate kidney or liver problems.

Chris Rock's Netflix special caused debates over his jokes

Selective Outrage started with Chris Rock subtly mentioning the famous Will Smith slap on stage while talking about offending people. He said:

"I'm going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I'm going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered. People always say words hurt… anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

The show was filmed in Baltimore, with Rock prancing his signature stance around the stage. His jokes during the show ranged from "wokeness" and cancel culture to the Will Smith Oscar slap incident. He said:

“I have no problem with the wokeness. I have no problem with it at all. I’m all for social justice. I’m all for marginalized people getting their rights. The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage.”

He also made some Michael Jackson jokes, which fired up several people on social media. He said:

“You know what I’m talking about. One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing, nothing… the kind of people who play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime, one of them just has better songs.”

Some viewers criticized his comparison of Michael Jackson to R. Kelly, arguing the situations were not equivalent.

Chris Rock also joked about addiction, abortion, racism, Meghan Markle, the Kardashians, and his personal, romantic experiences during the first 50 minutes of Selective Outrage.

The last 10 minutes were dedicated especially to addressing the Oscar slap. He joked about Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He said:

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears. But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying… I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

He also stated why he chose not to do anything after getting slapped.

“‘How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?’ Because I got parents. You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.”

Chris Rock's Selective Outrage raised many questions, and the yellow hue was definitely one of the winning topics of conversation.

