Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's nephew Cole Brings Plenty found dead after disappearance

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty announced on Instagram that his nephew, 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty, was found dead nearly a week after being reported missing. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's office in Kansas, they found Cole on Friday, April 5, 2024. The actor, who starred in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, was reported missing on March 31, 2024.

In a Facebook post at the time the Lawrence Kansas police department announced they were looking for Brings Plenty in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities also said the missing person’s family were concerned about his whereabouts.

In the wake of Cole's disappearance, Mo Brings Plenty, who played Mo in Yellowstone, issued a public plea in an Instagram post. He asked people to reach out to him with any information they had about his missing nephew’s whereabouts. However, three days after Mo Brings Plenty issued the plea, he shared the update confirming his nephew's death on Friday.

Mo Brings Plenty issues statement after nephew Cole Brings Plenty is found dead

In an Instagram post, Mo Brings Plenty confirmed nearly a week after his nephew Cole Brings Plenty was reported missing in Lawrence, Kansas, he was found dead. The actor wrote:

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us.”

Writing on behalf of his family, the 54-year-old Yellowstone star expressed gratitude for overwhelming community support throughout the ordeal. He said that the family was grateful to all those who walked beside them as they searched for his missing nephew. Brings Plenty noted the community’s support was a testament to people’s love for his nephew and his innately good character.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him,” he wrote on behalf of the family.

Mo Brings Plenty concluded the statement by asking people to respect their privacy as they mourn the loss.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward," the actor wrote.

Authorities briefly detail finding Cole Brings Plenty

The Yellowstone star did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding Cole Brings Plenty's death.

However, in a news release, Johnson County Sheriff Hayden said officers were dispatched to 200th and Homestead Lane on Friday morning. He added that they had been called on reports of an unoccupied vehicle. Upon reaching the location, they found a deceased male in the wooded area away from the vehicle. The victim was later identified as Cole Brings Plenty.

However, Hayden did not reveal the cause of death but said police were investigating the case.

The news came a day after Mo Brings Plenty took to social media to defend Cole Brings Plenty against domestic violence allegations. The allegations stemmed from Lawrence Kansas Police stating the victim was wanted in connection to an alleged violent incident. They also said he fled the scene in his 2005 Ford Explorer when cameras caught it leaving Lawrence, KS, on U.S. 59.

In a Facebook post, the police wrote:

"This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim. No further details will be provided."

Mo Brings Plenty defended his nephew Cole Brings Plenty in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 4, 2024. He asked people to refrain from speculating about the case without verifying the alleged reports. Mo noted the unsubstantiated assumptions would only harm the individual involved and compromise the integrity of the investigation.

“It is important for everyone to refrain from making assumptions or speculating in any situation. Jumping to conclusions without verified information cannot only harm individuals’ reputations but also compromise the integrity of our ongoing investigations.”

He concluded his statement by asking:

“Would you not want this if Cole were your son, brother, nephew, cousin — family.? Let us prioritize facts, respect due process, and uphold the principles of fairness and justice for all involved.”

Cole Brings Plenty is known for playing the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. He was in episodes 7 and 8, titled The Rule of Five Hundred and Nothing Left to Lose, respectively. He also briefly appeared in the TV series Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.