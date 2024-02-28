"Yeo Jin-goo Villain Era": Fans excited as upcoming thriller film, Hijacking starring Ha Jung-woo confirms June release

Actor Yeo Jin-goo has been all over social media since the confirmation of his upcoming thriller film, Hijacking (working title). On February 28, the Sony Pictures Film distribution agency revealed the still cuts starring Ha Jung-woo and Jin-goo, confirming the film's release in June 2024. Fans online could not contain their excitement over this delightful news.

The film is based in the 1970s, depicting the terrifying story of passengers on a hijacked plane. Upon the release of the still cuts, fans presume Yeo Jin-goo will play a negative role in the crime thriller.

As of now, the information regarding his character is that he will take on the role of Yong-dae, a passenger on the flight, while Ha Jung-woo will lead the film by playing the pilot in charge.

Yeo Jin-goo fans and potential viewers of this movie have expressed their thoughts on the plot, expressing their anticipation for its release. A user on X said, “Yeo Jin-goo Villain era.”

"ACTOR YEO JIN-GOO IS COMING": Fans react as Ha Jung-woo's crime thriller film Hijacking confirms June release

On February 28, the production team of the highly anticipated film Hijacking, starring Yeo Jin-goo, Ha Jung-woo, Chae Soo-bin, and Sung Dong-il, revealed still cuts. The film is set to be released in June of this year.

He will reportedly play a negative role as a passenger on a flight that has been hijacked. The Ditto actor is seen standing in the airplane aisle with a stern face, creating curiosity among netizens. Fans have expressed their excitement as they wait for the release of the film.

Other cast members

Ha Jung-woo will lead this thriller film as Tae-in, the passenger plane's pilot. Tae-in is a former Air Force fighter pilot with exceptional flying abilities and a strong sense of duty. He will be showing his skills by figuring out how to get out of the risky situation.

Sung Dong-il of Reply 1988 fame is also part of the cast. He will portray the role of Gyu-sik, the airliner's captain. Besides Tae-in, Gyu-sik is also in charge of piloting the aircraft. He brings significance to the plot with his powerful performance and strives to land the aircraft while keeping his cool in this difficult situation.

Furthermore, Rookie Cops actress Chae Soo-bin will portray flight attendant Ok-soon, displaying composure and strength while under pressure. Hijacking is garnering attention from netizens not only for its stellar cast but also for its production. It is helmed by renowned director Kim Sung-han, and Excellence in Screenplay Award winner Kim Kyung-chan is the writer.

Details regarding the release date are yet to be confirmed by the production team of Hijacking.