YG entertainment confirms BLACKPINK’s Jisoo solo debut this year

K-Pop heartthrob BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to make her solo debut this year. On December 2, 2023, YG entertainment, the K-Pop girl group’s agency, announced that the idol is going to launch her debut solo production this year.

Jisoo’s solo album will mark the end of the line of debut solo albums by all members of BLACKPINK. While this will be the idol's first solo album, it is not her first solo endeavor. Previously, the idol made her acting debut as the lead in the blockbuster K-drama Snowdrop starring opposite renowned actor Jung Hae-in.

Jennie was the first member of BLACKPINK to debut with a solo track. Jennie’s single Solo dropped just two years after the debut of the K-Pop girl group in 2018. Following this was Rose, who displayed her stunning vocals in the solo track On The Ground, which was released in 2021.

Finally, becoming an international sensation with her debut solo album was BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The idol's first album, LALISA, became a worldwide hit, breaking several records both nationally and internationally.

BLINKs storm the internet as YG entertainment reveals that Jisoo is preparing for solo debut

The world’s biggest K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK is all set to see the last debut solo album. As announced by YG Entertainment, Jisoo is working hard on her solo musical project to make her debut this year, and her album photoshoot has already concluded. A statement released by the agency read:

“BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fans) were ecstatic upon receiving this news and have stormed the internet expressing their excitement. Fans of the idol from across the globe have made #JISOOSOLO a raging trend on Twitter and other social media platforms.

dabse @dabbsee Jisoo solo also trending in US twitter Jisoo solo also trending in US twitter 👏💞

mariya 🌸 @heesoocart CAN'T WAIT FOR JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR!! OMGGGG MYLOVE WILL FINALLY RELEASE HER ALBUM!! 🥳🥰 CAN'T WAIT FOR JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR!! OMGGGG MYLOVE WILL FINALLY RELEASE HER ALBUM!! 🥳🥰

‏ً @diorsoloist



jisoo solo this year that means jisoo will finally get her first music video thumbnail, she will get the lines she deserved and hopefully better promotions for her as a soloist like i can't believe this is REAL jisoo solo this year that means jisoo will finally get her first music video thumbnail, she will get the lines she deserved and hopefully better promotions for her as a soloist like i can't believe this is REAL 😭 https://t.co/ms4iOuEipV

BLINKS are eager to see their beloved idol stun the world this year with her debut solo. Some noted that since all BLACKPINK idols have performed well with their debut projects, therefore, expectations from the upcoming debut solo are high.

JS1 UNLOCKED @SooyasSystem JISOO Birthday being on a CHUSDAY

JISOO solo release in RABBIT YEAR



JISOO PLANNED THIS IKTR

JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR

JISOO Birthday being on a CHUSDAY JISOO solo release in RABBIT YEARJISOO PLANNED THIS IKTR JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR https://t.co/EVyqLfWrnH

One fan posted about their excitement, sharing their anticipation for the upcoming album:

“My savings for Jisoo Solo Album will finally be used I am crying best news I could get I swear I am still shocked.”

JS1 UNLOCKED @SooyasSystem MY SAVINGS FOR JISOO SOLO ALBUM WILL FINALLY BE USED I AM CRYING BEST NEWS I COULD GET I SWEAR I AM STILL SHOCKED MY SAVINGS FOR JISOO SOLO ALBUM WILL FINALLY BE USED I AM CRYING BEST NEWS I COULD GET I SWEAR I AM STILL SHOCKED

Fans are also speculating about the time of the album's release. Given the timing of the announcement and the fact that one of the photoshoots for the album has already concluded, BLINKs are guessing that the debut album will be released in February.

JS1 UNLOCKED @SooyasSystem



JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR Next is JISOO solo album coming soon poster and 3 weeks later the album drops usually when do y’all think the solo album will be released?JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR Next is JISOO solo album coming soon poster and 3 weeks later the album drops usually when do y’all think the solo album will be released? 😍JISOO SOLO THIS YEAR https://t.co/aAmaok1qz7

Given the versatility of the idol, fans are wondering what kind of music to expect. While some think that the album will focus heavily on rock, others believe that it will be a mix of hip-hop and rap.

ً @GODTIERJISOO now im actually very curious about jisoo's solo because i have no idea what to expect from her... rock? now im actually very curious about jisoo's solo because i have no idea what to expect from her... rock? https://t.co/Ufuvn0yolg

ss :) @sooyaelegance , I’ll wait the surprise. @GODTIERJISOO I don’t know either, the only thing I have been saying It’s that she can pull off any genre, so it’s difficult to think what to expect, I’ll wait the surprise. @GODTIERJISOO I don’t know either, the only thing I have been saying It’s that she can pull off any genre, so it’s difficult to think what to expect 😭, I’ll wait the surprise.

Further details about the solo remain undisclosed at the moment.

