“Yikes. What did he do” — Internet reacts to video of Island Boys' Flyysoulja being escorted out by security at Adin Ross boxing event

Flyysoulja, one half of the Island Boys duo, was removed from Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions boxing event in Miami on April 11. His twin Kodiyakredd, born Franky Venegas, made his boxing debut Friday night as he fought against streamer Oblivion.
However, Oblivion knocked Franky out in the first round. To retaliate against his brother's defeat, the other half of the Island Boys duo, Flyysoulja, born Alex Venegas, got inside the ring and confronted Oblivion.
Security personnel on the stage soon shoved him back against the cage.
Another security guard dressed in black quickly grabbed Franky as the latter held on to the cage. The other man lifted Franky with one arm and carried him out of the set.
Alex Venegas, aka Kodiyakredd, who was still inside the ring while his brother was kicked out, followed soon after and left the space.
Several snippets from the match quickly went viral online. One clip found the security guard pushing Flyysoulja to the ground and then grabbing him back up to drag him out of the venue.
Another security guard joined, and they both eventually walked the Island Boy out. Some other people from the security personnel also followed behind.
Netizens who only watched the second clip wondered why the security escorted Franky Venegas out.
"Yikes. What did he do", wrote an X user.
"why do they gotta throw him around like that", asked another.
Some others found the ordeal entertaining and justified.
"Couldn't happen to a better guy", commented an individual.
"I've ONLY ever seen the island boys get beat up lmfao! They've never even done as much as land a good shot", said one.
"This is peak entertainment", remarked another.
Some left their reactions on the other clip, where the context was clear that Island Boys' Flyysoulja was treated that way after he confronted Oblivion.
"they got cooked and tried to pick a fight", said one.
"How low do they have to fall before they become humbled in the least ..", one person commented.
"these guys are clowns they do anything for that dirty dollar", wrote another.
Island Boys' Kodiyakredd's defeat wins Dana White $10,000
UFC CEO Dana White was present at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions boxing event on Friday as he delivered his commentary. UFC's Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, also joined.
The fight between Oblivion and Island Boy's Kodiyakredd was among of most interesting parts of the night as 390,000 viewers tuned in to watch them.
As their duel began, Dana White placed a $10,000 bet with Adin Ross on Oblivion's win. Oblivion defeated Kodiyakredd within a minute, winning the UFC CEO his bet.
Kodiyakredd reportedly claimed he could have won the match if he had more professional boxing training, like Oblivion.