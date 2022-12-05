Yoo In-na, Yoon Hyun-min, and Joo Sang-wook confirmed for the upcoming drama Bo Ra! Deborah

On December 5, ENA officially announced on Instagram that Yoo In-na, Yoon Hyun-min, and Joo Sang-wook will be starring in the upcoming rom-com drama Bo Ra! Deborah. The drama will be directed by Mad For Each Other’s director Lee Tae-gon. It will be penned by scriptwriter Ah Kyung, who has written Mad For Each Other.

Bo Ra! Deborah will reportedly chronicle a love story between prominent dating coach Deborah and the carefree Soo Hyuk, who has had zero luck in his love life.

Yoo In-na will play the role of highly experienced dating coach Deborah. Meanwhile, Yoon Hyun-min will play the role of Lee Soo-hyuk, a cold-heated publishing planner. Joo Sang-wook, on the other hand, will give life to the character of the CEO of a book publishing house named Han Sang Jin.

<Bora! Deborah>🗓️February 2023

Everything about love between Deborah, the strongest love coach, and Suhyuk, the publisher of magical books



Yoo In-na’s character Deborah is a dating influencer but is clueless about her own dating life

Yoo In-na will portray the role of dating coach Deborah, who acts as an influencer in the same field. People seeking advice on their love life look up to Deborah for possible solutions to their complicated relationship problems.

Deborah, who is an honest influencer with witty remarks on dating life, is also an accomplished author in the drama. A beloved writer of best-selling novels on love and romantic relationships, she has everything that one can desire but meets with only disappointment in her own dating life. Every time Yoo In-na's character falls for someone, she ends up getting betrayed.

Yoon Hyun-min will portray the role of a publishing planner named Lee So-hyuk, who is passionate about his work but has an indifferent attitude towards people. He is the kind of man who struggles with love and dating.

A dynamic character, Lee Soo-hyuk sometimes comes off as a perfectionist when it comes to dating, while other times, he doesn’t give much heed to the very existence of love. When Lee Soo-hyuk encounters Deborah, who appears to have mastered every side of love, he begins to change his perspective towards love.

Joo Sang-wook will give life to the character of the CEO of the book publishing house Jinri, Han Sang-jin. He is a close friend and business partner of Lee Soo-hyuk. Han Sang-jin comes across as a nonchalant person who doesn’t like to waste his time over dating and relationships. He loves his freedom and prefers to enjoy the present moments of life without worrying much about the uncertain future.

It will be interesting to see the interactions of the three characters Deborah, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Joo Sang-wook in the upcoming drama Bo Ra! Deborah.

More about Yoo In-na, Yoon Hyun-min, and Joo Sang-wook

Yoo In-na, who is also a singer and DJ, is well-known for her versality as an actor. She has starred in a number of hit dramas including Goblin, Touch Your Heart, and The Spies Who Loved Me. Yoo In-na recently starred in the hit Disney Plus drama Snowdrop, playing the role of an undaunted North Korean agent.

Yoon Hyun-min was a former baseball player before he began acting. He gained further recognition after starring in the time travel drama Tunnel. The actor has starred in other popular dramas including A Beautiful Mind, Witch’s Court, My Holo Love, and many others.

Joo Sang-wook is best known for his roles in dramas such as Cunning Single Lady and Good Doctor. He recently made a guest appearance in the popular fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls season 1 where he played the role of Jang Uk’s father.

The upcoming rom-com drama Bo Ra! Deborah will premiere in 2023.

