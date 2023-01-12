Yoon Chan-young, Kim Min-seok and Girl’s Day’s Minah confirmed to star in upcoming drama Delivery Man

On January 11, 2023, ENA officially confirmed that Yoon Chan-young, Kim Min-seok and Girl’s Day’s Minah will be starring as the leads in the upcoming drama Delivery Man.

Delivery Man presents the unique story of a duo comprising a taxi driver and a ghost. The taxi driver Seo Young-min is assigned the work of granting the last wishes of ghosts. The story starts off when Kang Ji-Hyun, a ghost who has lost her memory, gets inside Seo Young-min's taxi but is unable to leave. The two then begin granting wishes together.

The upcoming drama consists of 12 episodes.

Yoon Chan-young is set to play the role of Seo Young-min, Minah will carry out the character of Kang Ji-hyun, while Kim Min-seok will give life to the character of Do Kyu-jin.

Yoon Chan-young’s character Seo Young-min is a taxi driver that grants the last wishes of ghosts in the upcoming drama

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting #YoonChanYoung



Broadcast in March. #BangMinah and #KimMinSeok officially confirmed to lead GenieTV drama < #DeliveryMan >, a high tension investigation comedy happens to a living-type taxi driver and a ghost who lost her memory in the other world.Broadcast in March. #YoonChanYoung #BangMinah and #KimMinSeok officially confirmed to lead GenieTV drama <#DeliveryMan>, a high tension investigation comedy happens to a living-type taxi driver and a ghost who lost her memory in the other world.Broadcast in March. https://t.co/HOxle8RhjC

Yoon Chan-young will play the role of a taxi driver named Seo Young-min who runs a one-of-a-kind business granting the unfulfilled wishes of people who have died.

In the drama, Young-min will be seen giving a ride to his passengers and taking them wherever they want to go as long as they are paying him. His business is titled as “ghost-only” related to taxis. Young-min will carry out the tasks assigned to him as long as they are paid.

Regarding the character of Young-min, Yoon Chan-young has stated that he’s excited to portray the said role and will lend an ear to listen to the innermost desires of the ghost. He also stated that he will work hard to entertain the viewers.

Meanwhile, Minah will portray the character of a ghost known as Kang Ji-hyun. She suffers from amnesia and couldn’t recall anything before dying. Ji-hyun soon discovers herself catching a free taxi ride in Young-min’s taxi. She is fierce and won’t put herself down in front of any injustice.

Since, she can’t recall anything and is thus unable to ask for her last wishes or desires from the taxi driver Young-min. Interestingly, she declares herself the manager of his “ghost-only” taxi driver business. She embarks on an adventurous journey with Young-min solving the grudges of the deceased and even catching the serial killers.

Regarding her role, Minah expressed that she felt honored to work with amazing directors, producers, and actors, saying that it is because of them that there was always a jolly atmosphere on set. She asked viewers to look forward to the show as they have put in their sheer hard work on the same.

Kim Min-seok is set to give life to the character of doctor Do Kyu-jin, who helps the chaotic duo of Ji-hyun and Young-min in the drama. The doctor is said to have a special connection with Young-min.

Regarding his role, Kim Min-seok stated that he wants to showcase a different side of himself throughout the project - one that has been different from the other roles he has essayed until now. He further asked viewers to look forward to the drama, as he has worked hard for it.

Know more about Yoon Chan-young’s drama Delivery Man

The upcoming fantasy and supernatural drama Delivery Man, featuring Yoon Chan-young, Minah, and Kim Min-seok is penned by screenwriters Joo Hyo-jin, Park Hye-young, and Han Bo-kyung. Kim Jin-Woo and Kim Seug-soo will be joining the drama as supporting characters. It will be helmed by directors Kang Sol and Park Dae-hee.

The drama will air on ENA on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the 9 pm time slot that is currently occupied by Can We Be Strangers.

Delivery Man, starring Yoon Chan-young, Minah, and Kim Min-seok is scheduled to premiere in March 2023.

Poll : 0 votes