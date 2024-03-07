"You are finally back!": Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups confirms SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN Yizhiyu video call Fansign event

SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups has confirmed he will hold his individual fan sign event in April, sending fans into a frenzy. On March 7, the K-pop idol announced the 11th Mini Album 'SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN' Yizhiyu fan sign S.Coups Carat Ver. The event is scheduled to be held through video call.

The leader of the K-pop group has been on hiatus due to his knee injury since August 2023 and was confirmed to resume his activities in March. Fans are all set to welcome him with warm wishes as he could not participate in SEVENTEEN’s in-person fan sign event held in January.

Fans celebrated this moment on social media, sharing their thoughts on his return. A user on X said:

“SHOWER HIM WITH LOTS OF LOVE”: Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups confirms Yizhiyu video call Fansign event

Choi Seungcheol of SEVENTEEN recently announced his individual fan sign event, which will take place through video call. Fans can participate in the event by buying the SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN Carat Version and the winners will be selected randomly.

30 lucky fans will get a chance to get on a video call with the Super singer. The application period begins from Thursday, March 7, at 12 pm CST to Tuesday, March 12, at 6 PM CST. Further information regarding the signing event will be made public after the winning list is announced, on March 13, 6 pm CST.

The FML singer was subjected to hateful comments online after he was confirmed to have been exempted from the mandatory military conscription due to his ASL injury. He received Grade 5, which is Wartime Labor Service during a war, according to the South Korean military system.

However, they are not required to do the 18-month military training and duty during peacetime. As such, fans have made plans to shower him with warm words of encouragement and love. They are also thrilled to see their favorite idol return to his activities:

SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis made an official statement regarding S.Coups and Jeonghan's comeback to the group's activities, including their upcoming encore concert in Seoul. The two will continue their activities with limited movement keeping in mind their injuries. The agency wrote:

“S.COUPS and JEONGHAN will participate in SEVENTEEN’s activities starting March, including the SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO INCHEON, all the while receiving regular medical check-ups. However, the extent to which they participate in certain stages or events may be limited, in order to prevent straining their injured areas. We ask for your generous understanding.”

The 11th Mini Album 'SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN' Yizhiyu fan sign S.Coups Carat Ver. event is scheduled to be held on April 13.