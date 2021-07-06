"You should not be on the internet": Trisha Paytas comments on James Charles' return

Trisha Paytas recently took to YouTube to share her thoughts on James Charles's comeback to the platform.

The beauty guru returned to YouTube on July 2nd after a three-month social media hiatus. In March, he had come under fire after multiple male minors accused him of being a child groomer.

Former co-hosts of the Frenemies podcast, Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein, discussed the allegations on the show, causing a massive backlash towards James.

After Frenemies ended in June, multiple influencers that the show "canceled," such as David Dobrik, Tati Westbrook, and James Charles, made their way back to YouTube.

Trisha Paytas reflects on the return of James Charles

In a YouTube video posted on Monday afternoon titled "What it's like being an immigrant in America," Trisha Paytas briefly spoke on how she felt about a certain beauty guru returning from his hiatus.

The 33-year-old began by expressing how she still saw James Charles as "gross and creepy" yet was glad that his allegations came to light.

"Here's the thing, I only talk about certain people when I have a direct relationship with them. Obviously, James Charles is gross and creepy, like I'm glad that's brought to awareness."

Trisha Paytas then explained that there was only so much she could speak on regarding the situation, as fans have been urging her through her social media accounts to respond with a video.

"But like, he's back, people forgive him. There's only so much anyone can do because the people who were the victims, minors, if they don't come forward; like you could only shout it so much and people will see or they won't."

Lastly, she pointed out that the 22-year-old should be in prison, like Austin Jones, who was convicted of pedophilia.

"Anyways, I think he should go to prison just like Austin Jones, but hey, he's back, that's the internet. I don't have too many thoughts on it other than he's gross and whatever. You're disgusting. You should not be on the internet."

For the first time in some time, fans agreed with Trisha Paytas' comments.

