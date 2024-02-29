“You are too nice”: The Challenge fans urge Horacio to take a stand

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired a reunion special this week after the announcement of Emanuel Neagu's major victory in the last episode. The cast returned to screens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, for a tell-all episode hosted by television host Maria Menounos. Together, they went over the ups and downs of the season, including the much-talked-about feud between Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo.

The two were friends before and began season 39 on a positive note, but politics intervened, and the duo were at odds several times. Olivia cast the final vote that sent Nurys Mateo into elimination, during which her current boyfriend, Horacio, was sent packing.

In the recent episode, Horacio was asked to chime in on the Olivia-Nurys feud during the reunion special. However, his responses didn't sit well with fans. While they praised him for being too good for the show, several slammed him for not taking a stand. A netizen, @MrCissic, wrote on X:

"Horacio is too nice man. Olivia was on some weird sh*t this season. I'd cut her off."

The Challenge season 39 fans react to Horacio's response to Olivia and Nurys' feud

The Challenge fans praise Horacio (Image via X/@MrCissic)

On Wednesday's episode of The Challenge season 39, which aired part 1 of the reunion special, fans saw the cast gather to discuss the events of the latest season.

While most of the cast members were present physically, Horacio joined the cast virtually. He first appeared on the MTV franchise during season 38 with his best friend Olivia Kaiser, which was also where he met Nurys Mateo for the first time.

Season 39 saw a shift in dynamics as Horacio and Olivia were no longer as close. However, Nurys and Olivia bonded before Battle for a New Champion started filming. But their newfound friendship didn't last long, and fans saw things unfold up close.

During The Challenge season 39, Olivia joined hands with Michele and Jay, leaving Nurys and Horacio behind. Although she claimed that they were still close to her heart, fans believed otherwise. One of the most shocking parts of the show was when Nurys' brother called her up and told her that Olivia did not consider herself the contestant's friend anymore.

The feud kicked off when Olivia's vote landed Nurys in an elimination against Horacio and Kyland, two of her closest allies in the show. After his elimination, Horacio blamed Olivia and noted that he was heartbroken.

During the reunion special, the male cast member was asked to chime in on the ongoing feud. He stated that he wasn't stuck in the middle of the two and that he's still friends with Olivia because he didn't want her to feel alone, as per EW.

The Challenge season 39 fans took to social media to react to the segment and praise Horacio for being genuine. However, several also felt that he needed to take a stand.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion reunion special ended on a cliffhanger, with security having to separate Asaf from Kyland and Melissa after an argument about Melissa's son. Tune in next week to see what happens next.