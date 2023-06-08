"You've reached a new low": Internet rips into Azealia Banks over insensitive post on DC Young Fly's partner's death 

After the tragic demise of Jacky Oh, Azealia Banks seems to be infuriated with DC Young Fly, as through an Instagram story, Banks talked about how DC Young Fly makes fun of "women's beauty," and as per her, that could have been the reason for his deceased partner’s death, as reports emerged that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

Sharing the details, Azealia Banks posted the Instagram story on June 6, 2023, and talked about the time DC Young Fly made her cry on Wild N Out. She also said:

“D.C Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as jokes pointed at women's beauty. Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Azealia Banks once again brought up the show, where she was visibly upset while DC Young Fly and the rest of the cast cracked jokes at her expense. Describing her tears as stemming from "intense anger," Banks speculated that Jackie must have been plagued by deep insecurities about herself.

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Towards the end of her outburst, Azealia Banks mentioned the untimely death of Jacky Oh, who passed away at the age of 32 on the same day as the rapper's 32nd birthday, which was May 31. However, her entire rant session brought in massive backlash as social media users called her out:

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users angered by how Azealia Banks spoke about Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly days after Oh’s demise

In the wake of the untimely passing of Jacky Oh, social media users were left outraged when Azealia Banks publicly addressed DC Young Fly’s feud with him. As Banks made her thoughts public, reactions poured in from all corners, with individuals expressing a range of emotions and perspectives regarding the controversial words by Banks.

As an Instagram account, TheNeighborhoodTalk uploaded the screenshots on Instagram, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Banks accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Azealia Banks' accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users reacted to Azealia Banks' accusing DC Young Fly for the death of his partner, Jacky Oh: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

In the midst of this whirlwind, DC Young Fly remains tight-lipped, sharing no comments on the brewing fiasco surrounding Azealia Banks' accusations. Similarly, Banks herself has also not addressed the matter despite the mounting backlash against her, as many thought that her timing was very wrong, considering that Young Fly is currently mourning the death of his partner, who was also the mother of his kids.

All of the fiasco happened after Jacky Oh passed away on May 31, after she teased a “mommy makeover” while she was in Miami. While the cause of her death has not been revealed yet, fans continue to grapple with the shock of her untimely departure.

Poll : 0 votes