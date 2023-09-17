“YouTuber beef is crazy”: Internet reacts to a footage of DDG allegedly slapped by 2 men while sleeping during bizarre home invasion prank

DDG is currently trending online after a few people broke into his residence, reportedly intending to assault him. Also known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., he addressed the incident in a post shared through X on September 15, 2023, speaking of everything that happened to him.

As soon as the rapper's post went viral, people started reacting to the same, with one of them describing it as a "crazy" dispute.

Darryl has released three albums in his successful music career. His latest album, Maybe It's Me…, was released in July this year through Epic Records.

Netizens react to DDG's assault video

On Friday, DDG took to X and revealed that he was slapped by two men who broke into his house. The unidentified individuals did not wait for too long and instead decided to flee from Darryl Dwayne's house. He said:

"Whoever you are, I don't know what type of sick game you think you playing. I don't know if you think it's cool to sneak in my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It's not funny."

He later posted the footage captured by his surveillance camera, where the two men wake him up and he immediately runs to search his entire property with a weapon in his hand. However, nothing has been reported stolen so far from his residence.

While he disclosed the incident on social media, netizens started to react to the same on X:

Netizens react to the alleged assault incident (Image via PontiacMadeDDG/X)

According to Dexerto, the two intruders reportedly shared footage of the incident from their side. It featured them going towards Darryl and hitting him in the back of his head. They immediately ran down the stairs, and although they were speaking to each other, their words were not heard clearly.

The singer has not filed a complaint so far, and what happens next remains to be seen. Social media platforms have also been flooded with fan theories, and some of them also described the incident as a prank.

DDG has released three albums in his musical career

Darryl started pursuing his passion for singing at a very young age. He started by releasing two singles in 2016 and continued to release more songs over the years. He also released an EP titled Take Me Serious in 2018.

His first album was titled Valedictorian, which was released in November 2019. He then released his second album, It's Not Me It's You, in 2022, and his last album, Maybe It's Me..., was released in July 2023.

He has made guest appearances in the songs of artists like Ceraadi, G-Eazy, Lord Afrixana, and others. His latest single, I'm Geekin', reached the 33rd spot on the Billboard chart.